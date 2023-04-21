Genshin Impact Kazuha rerun leaks and 3.7 banner release date

Recent Genshin Impact leaks have the community eagerly waiting for the upcoming version 3.7 update, which may see Kaedehara Kazuha's rerun. The five-star Anemo character is currently popular for his crowd-control abilities and party buffs. Although this entity was ignored after his initial debut, he soon gained a loyal following as the community realized his true potential.

Recent 3.7 leaks suggest that Kazuha will return for his second rerun, along with other fan-favorite characters. Here is everything players need to know about the recent banner rumors and patch 3.7's release date in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact leaks: Kazuha rerun and expected 3.7 banner dates

Kazuha to return in 3.7 banners (Image via HoYoverse)

The five-star Anemo character has been away from promotional banners for some time now. Here is an overview of his prior appearances:

Patch 1.6: June 29, 2021 - July 20, 2021 (debut)

June 29, 2021 - July 20, 2021 (debut) Patch 2.8: July 13, 2022 - August 2, 2022 (first rerun)

As players can see, it has been around 10 months since Kazuha's last visit to the limited banners. That said, recent Genshin Impact leaks about his rerun have hyped many players into pre-farming or saving Primogems for him.

Some popular characters that are expected to appear on the 3.7 banners are:

Phase I: Yoimiya and Yae Miko (Kirara's debut)

Phase II: Kaedehara Kazuha and Alhaitham

Version 3.7 expected banner release dates

2Randoms🥐⚖️ @bampobodys



3.4/ 18 January/23

3.5/ 1 March/23

3.6/ 12 April/23

3.7/ 24 May/23

3.8/ 5 july/23

4.0/ 16 August/23

4.1/ 27 September/23

4.2/ 8 November/23

4.3/ 20 December/23



(These are just speculations,not a leak)



HoYoverse officials can use the six-week cycle for their version updates. Hence, one can anticipate the release dates for future patches based on past precedence if there are no delays from the developers' end. Based on recent banners seen in the latest game version, here are the speculated dates for the patch 3.7 banners:

Phase I: May 24,2023

Phase II: June 14, 2023

Other patch 3.7 leaks

往生堂七十七代目堂主胡桃 @HutaoLover77 3.7 ベータ

宵宮伝説任務 2章はスメールで行われる

3.7 Yoimiya story quest act 2 will be held in Sumeru



Via Bleadnaya 3.7 ベータ宵宮伝説任務 2章はスメールで行われる3.7 Yoimiya story quest act 2 will be held in SumeruVia Bleadnaya https://t.co/5mbuWI1Pto

Apart from the banner leaks, credible sources have also confirmed that Yoimiya will get her second Story Quest in Genshin Impact. She is the first character to get another such quest despite not being an Archon.

