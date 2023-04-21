Create

Genshin Impact Kazuha rerun leaks and 3.7 banner release date

By Vineet Kumar Naik
Modified Apr 21, 2023 16:20 GMT
Kazuha rerun leaks and 3.7 banners (Image via HoYoverse)
Kazuha rerun leaks and 3.7 banners (Image via HoYoverse)

Recent Genshin Impact leaks have the community eagerly waiting for the upcoming version 3.7 update, which may see Kaedehara Kazuha's rerun. The five-star Anemo character is currently popular for his crowd-control abilities and party buffs. Although this entity was ignored after his initial debut, he soon gained a loyal following as the community realized his true potential.

Recent 3.7 leaks suggest that Kazuha will return for his second rerun, along with other fan-favorite characters. Here is everything players need to know about the recent banner rumors and patch 3.7's release date in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact leaks: Kazuha rerun and expected 3.7 banner dates

Kazuha to return in 3.7 banners (Image via HoYoverse)
Kazuha to return in 3.7 banners (Image via HoYoverse)

The five-star Anemo character has been away from promotional banners for some time now. Here is an overview of his prior appearances:

  • Patch 1.6: June 29, 2021 - July 20, 2021 (debut)
  • Patch 2.8: July 13, 2022 - August 2, 2022 (first rerun)

As players can see, it has been around 10 months since Kazuha's last visit to the limited banners. That said, recent Genshin Impact leaks about his rerun have hyped many players into pre-farming or saving Primogems for him.

Version 3.7 Upcoming Rerun CharactersPhase I: Yoimiya & Yae MikoPhase II: Alhaitham & Kazuha#Genshinlmpact #Genshin https://t.co/IQyPzBuDNQ

Some popular characters that are expected to appear on the 3.7 banners are:

  • Phase I: Yoimiya and Yae Miko (Kirara's debut)
  • Phase II: Kaedehara Kazuha and Alhaitham

Version 3.7 expected banner release dates

So this is Genshin impact future updates3.4/ 18 January/233.5/ 1 March/233.6/ 12 April/233.7/ 24 May/233.8/ 5 july/234.0/ 16 August/234.1/ 27 September/234.2/ 8 November/234.3/ 20 December/23(These are just speculations,not a leak)#Genshinlmpact #genshintwt #Genshin

HoYoverse officials can use the six-week cycle for their version updates. Hence, one can anticipate the release dates for future patches based on past precedence if there are no delays from the developers' end. Based on recent banners seen in the latest game version, here are the speculated dates for the patch 3.7 banners:

  • Phase I: May 24,2023
  • Phase II: June 14, 2023

Other patch 3.7 leaks

3.7 ベータ宵宮伝説任務 2章はスメールで行われる3.7 Yoimiya story quest act 2 will be held in SumeruVia Bleadnaya https://t.co/5mbuWI1Pto

Apart from the banner leaks, credible sources have also confirmed that Yoimiya will get her second Story Quest in Genshin Impact. She is the first character to get another such quest despite not being an Archon.

Quick Links

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...