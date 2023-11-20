Genshin Impact Permingeat question answers

Genshin Impact 4.2 has added many interactive NPCs in the new Morte Region and Erinnyes Forest. There are also many new content and hidden exploration objectives for players to discover. One such case would be Permingeat in Rusty Rudder's tavern. This tavern can be found near Foggy Forest Path, and players can interact with this NPC to unlock a hidden cave.

This hidden cave path is blocked by a boulder but can be forced open with the nearby cannon. The opening will also reveal a hidden teleport waypoint and spawn an exquisite chest. Here is everything you need to know to find this NPC in Genshin Impact and answer her questions.

Genshin Impact guide to Permingeat's location, questions, and more

Get to Rusty Rudder from this teleport waypoint. (Image via HoYoverse)

In the new version 4.2 update, Genshin Impact players can explore the new Erinnyes Forest to come across an interactive NPC named Permingeat. You can find her working in the Rusty Rudder tavern.

Those who don't know about his tavern can reach here from Foggy Forest Path. Teleport to Foggy Forest Path's east waypoint and head southwards to discover a broken ship turned into a tavern. Permingeat will be standing near a cannon, and you can interact directly with her or the cannon to trigger the Rusty Rudder Q&A hidden exploration objective.

Permingeat and Cannon's location (Image via HoYoverse)

She will tempt you to retrieve a secret treasure and a key to a gate in Genshin Impact. This will require you to use the cannon that is right beside you and Permingeat. This artillery device is completely intact and ready to use after answering three of her questions.

All answers to these questions can be found by simply looking around the Rusty Rudder tavern and asking around other NPCs. Here are all three questions, along with their answers:

Question 1: How many tables are there in The Rusty Rudder?

How many tables are there in The Rusty Rudder? Answer: Three

Three Question 2: How many employees do we have at The Rusty Rudder?

How many employees do we have at The Rusty Rudder? Answer: Three

Three Question 3: What is not served in The Rusty Rudder?

What is not served in The Rusty Rudder? Answer: Romaritime Flower

Answering all the questions correctly will allow access to the cannon nearby. You don't need to adjust the cannon's angle; simply shoot at the mountain in front to reveal the passage.

An exquisite chest will spawn at the mouth of the hidden cave entrance and will reward players with 20,000 Mora. Additionally, you will also discover a teleport waypoint, which you should activate before exploring the inside passage.

Hidden Cave of Rusty Rudder in Genshin Impact

Hidden cave entrance (Image via HoYoverse)

It is relevant to explore the hidden cave for Genshin Impact players since it will help them reach 100% exploration for the Erinnyes Forest region. You will find the following inside the cave:

Hydroculus x 1

Hydro Slimes

Harmonius Reed puzzle

Seelie Court puzzle

Defeating the Hydro slimes will spawn a common chest with some Primogems, hidden Seelie, and more.