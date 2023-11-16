There is a nameless hidden sequel to The Wild Fairy of Erinnyes World Quest in Genshin Impact. After completing it, you can find the Melusine NPC named Pahsiv inside a small cave behind the waterfall in Loch Urania. Upon interacting with her, she will ask you to bring six Foggy Forest Branches to her. You can find them by opening a few chests in Morte Region and Erinnyes Forest.

Once you have collected all the branches, you can offer them to Pahsiv and obtain 40 Primogems as a reward. This guide will cover the locations of all six Foggy Forest Branches in Genshin Impact and how to obtain them.

Genshin Impact: All 6 Foggy Forest Branch locations

Branch #1

Shipwreck location (Image via HoYoverse)

The first branch is located southeast of Weeping Willow of the Lake. To get the item, teleport to the waypoint north of Lumidouce Harbor to find a shipwreck near the beach.

Simple Vault Key locations (Image via HoYoverse)

You need to find three Simple Vault Keys to open a vault inside the ship. The first can be found in a bird's nest on top of the ship. You can find the second key from the chest on the deck, and the third is inside a conch south of the ship. Finally, open the vault and collect the chest to obtain the first Foggy Forest Branch in Genshin Impact.

Branch #2

The branch (Image via HoYoverse)

For the second branch, teleport to the waypoint north of Foggy Forest Path and head north to find a small pond and a large pink clam. Hit the clam once to get an Ousia energy block and dive into the water. Next, hit the pneumousia pillar to get the second Foggy Forest Branch in Genshin Impact.

Branch #3

Complete the time trial challenge (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the waypoint west of Loch Urania and climb the hill in your south. You will find a time trial challenge at the top. Complete it to get an Exquisite Chest and the third branch.

Branch #4

Solve the Hydro crystal puzzle (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the waypoint south of Loch Urania and head southwest to find a small pond. There is one Hydro crystal puzzle, which you need to solve to get the branch. Start by picking up the Hydro core particle and install it on the holder. Next, hit the pneumousia crystal to move the Water Volume Detection Crystals.

Hit the pneumousia crystal again when two of the detectors are touching the water. This will activate all the Water Volume Detection Crystals, spawn a Precious Chest that is worth 10 Primogems, and give you another branch.

Branch #5

Use the portal inside the pond (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the waypoint southeast of Weeping Willow of the Lake and head northeast. There you will find a polluted pond with two Contaminated Bacterial Mats floating over it. Remove them and cleanse the water using the Xenochromatic Ball Octopus skills.

Once the water is cleaned, dive into it and interact with the portal. This will teleport you to an underground hideout and you will be rewarded with an Exquisite Chest, worth five Primogems in Genshin Impact. Open it to get the Foggy Forest Branch.

Branch #6

Complete the Potential Energy Orb challenge (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the waypoint north of Lumidouce Harbor and head further north. You will find a pond surrounded by a few Treasure Hoarders. Defeat the mobs and move slightly east from the pond to find a Potential Energy Orb.

Aim it towards the purple ring on the surface of the pond to complete the challenge. This will spawn an Exquisite Chest; collect it and use the portal inside the water.

Secret Precious Chest (Image via HoYoverse)

This will teleport you inside a shipwreck near Lumidouce Harbor. At any rate, you will find two more chests here, from which the Precious Chest will give you the final Foggy Forest Branch in Genshin Impact.

Where to use the Foggy Forest Branch in Genshin Impact

Give all the branches to Pahsiv (Image via HoYoverse)

After collecting all the branches, head over to Loch Urania and go inside the small cave near the waterfall to find Pahsiv. Finally, talk to her, choose the first option, and give all the branches to her. You will then be rewarded with 40 Primogems for completing the sequel to The Wild Fairy of Erinnyes quest in the game.