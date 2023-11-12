How to find Covault in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact 4.2 has released a new world quest, An Expected Plan, where players will have to find NPC Covault. This person has information needed to progress the investigation being conducted by Miss Fusilier from Fontaine Research Insitute. Finding him is only one part of the whole quest, but it can be tricky if they are unaware of his whereabouts.

Although NPC Covault is not technically hiding, spotting him at first sight can be difficult. In this article we will cover everything about his location and how to find him in Genshin Impact 4.2 update.

Genshin Impact 4.2: Guide to NPC Covault's location in An Expected Plan World Quest

Initiate the world quest here (Image via HoYoverse)

An Expected Plan is a new World Quest in Genshin Impact 4.2 update. It is a follow-up to Fontaine Research Institute Chronicles quest series. Hence, you will have to complete the chronicle quest series for this new World Quest to appear in Fontaine.

Teleport to Lumidouce Harbor and this World Quest should automatically pop up on the in-game map. You will assist Miss Fusilier, a special investigator, in charge of the stolen Arkhium Kinetic Core case. The investigation will lead you to NPC Covault, who has relevant information regarding the case. The traveler is tasked with finding him inside a tavern, The Rusted Rudder, located east of Foggy Forest Path.

You will then be automatically teleported to this objective area after a brief cutscene and dialogs. From the initial location, head toward the right side of the tavern and look for a "drunkard" sleeping under a tree.

This drunkard is actually Covault (Image via HoYoverse)

From afar, the NPC Covault can be difficult to spot due to the tall grasses and a different name. Interacting with him will confim that the "drunkard" is infact Covault. Waking him up triggers few dialogs and initiates a fight to subdue him.

You will also be accompanied by another NPC called Chaussivert, who will assist during the combat. From this point, you can simply follow the quest navigation to complete the An Expected Plan World Quest in Genshin Impact.

Complete An Expected Plan to initiate An Expected Lie World Quest

Completing it will unravel many new things related to the Fontaine Research Institute Chronicles. It will also trigger the next World Quest, An Expected Lie, where you will visit Nackers hideout to apprehend him. This is quite simple, and you should be able to finish it by simply following the quest navigation.

After completion of An Unexpected Lie, you can revisit the hideout to encounter a local legend, Deianeira of Snezhevna, and defeat her to unlock an achievement. The fight against this Local Legend is nothing out of the ordinary; it is simply a Fatui operative with a lot of health and damage.