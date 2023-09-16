Genshin Impact: Photograph 3 different kinds of Fontainian Canines guide

Genshin Impact has released Day 3 of the Studies in Light and Shadow: A Fontaine of Enhancement event. This time, players will need to take pictures of three different Fontainian canines. Notably, there are only three types of Canines in the Court of Fontaine City. This implies the latest objectives can be completed without leaving the city, saving time for all.

The rewards for the Day 3 challenges remain the same, granting around 70 Primogems and other useful in-game resources. In this article, we cover all the best locations to take pictures of all three canines in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: Day 3 Guide and Photograph Locations of 3 Fontainian Canines

In Genshin Impact, the Studies in Light and Shadow event has unlocked the following Day 3 objectives:

Photograph 1 Species of Fontainian Canines

Photograph 3 Species of Fontainian Canines

As stated, three types of Fontainian Canines are present in the Nation of Justice. Fortunately, players can find all of them inside the Court of Fontaine City. To quickly complete the objectives and collect rewards, here are the two best spots to photograph the canines. Make sure to equip Bresson's Special Kamera before visiting these locations.

Guard Poodle Location

Find the first canine near the city's Statue of Seven (Image via HoYoverse)

Start by teleporting to the Statue of Seven in the Court of Fontaine. From here, head to the bridge to find a guard poodle patrolling in Genshin Impact.

Open the event's special kamera and focus on the guard poodle so the lens can recognize the canine. Take the photograph to complete the first objective. It is worth mentioning that you don't need to save the photographs taken during the event.

Gentleman Poodle and Lady Poodle Location

Find the rest of them at this location (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the south-east waypoint and keep following the road going north. Keep moving forward until you enter Fontaine's shopping district and find two more poodles (Gentleman Poodle and Lady Poodle) sitting in front of a clothing store.

Take out Bresson's special kamera and take photographs of these fashionable Fontainian canines to complete the second objective in Genshin Impact. This will complete the Day 3 challenges, and you can visit the event page to collect the rewards.

Genshin Impact Day 3 Rewards

Day 3 Event Rewards (Image via HoYoverse)

Here are the rewards you can receive for completing the Day 3 challenges in Studies of Light and Shadow event:

Primogems x70

Mora x40,000

Guide to Order x2

Hero's Wit x3

The ongoing event still has three more challenges to unlock, which will grant more Primogems and other useful resources. Meanwhile, you can also check out Day 1 and Day 2 challenges if they have yet to complete them.