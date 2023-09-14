Genshin Impact has released a new event called Studies in Light and Shadow: A Fontaine of Enchantment. This is also the final event of version 4.0 with Primogem rewards. In any case, the Studies in Light and Shadow is a fun and easy mini-game. Travelers only need to take photos of various sights and scenes depending on the Photo Record objective using a Bresson's Special Kamera gadget.

For the first part of the event, you must take photographs of three different kinds of Xenochromatic Fortemer Aberrants. Completing this task will reward you with 70 Primogems and other in-game items. Without further delay, this article will showcase three spots where you can quickly take photos.

Photo-taking spots and locations for Xenochromatic Fontemer Aberrants in Genshin Impact

Equip Bresson's Special Kamera (Image via HoYoverse)

To complete the objectives of the first part of the Studies in Light and Shadow event in Genshin Impact, you must take photographs of three different kinds of Xenochromatic Fontemer Aberrants, which are the following:

Xenochromatic Hunter's Ray

Xenochromatic Blubberbeast

Xenochromatic Armored Crab

You can find the locations of all three Xenochromatic Creatures below. Don't forget to equip Bresson's Special Kamera from the inventory before taking photos.

Xenochromatic Hunter's Ray's location

Xenochromatic Hunter's Ray is right behind the waypoint (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the underwater waypoint on the east side of the Court of Fontaine and just turn around. You can find one Xenochromatic Hunter's Ray playing together with another normal Fontemer Aberrant. Next, use Bresson's Special Kamera, focus on the Xenochromatic Ray, and take the photo. You can also save the image in your Genshin Impact screenshot folder.

Xenochromatic Blubberbeast's location

Xenochromatic Blubberbeast (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the underwater waypoint in the Salacia Plain, which is located southwest of the Obera Epiclese. Upon teleporting to the location, you can find one Xenochromatic Blubberbeast right in front of you. Once again, use Bresson's Special Kamera to take a photograph of the creature.

Xenochromatic Armored Crab's location

Xenochromatic Armoured Crab (Image via HoYoverse)

After taking the Blubberbeast's photo, slightly turn left and head north towards the small valley. You will find one Xenochromatic Armored Crab swimming around together with another normal crab in the canyon. Activate the Bresson's Special Kamera and capture the Xenochromatic Creature's photo.

This will complete all the objectives of the first part of the Studies in Light and Shadow event.

Rewards

Event rewards (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is a list of rewards for completing all the day one Studies in Light and Shadow event objectives in Genshin Impact:

Primogems x70

Mora x40,000

Guide to Equity x2

Hero's Wit x3

They can collected from the event menu. More objectives will be unlocked every day, and you can complete them to obtain more rewards, up to 420 Primogems.