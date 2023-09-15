Genshin Impact: Photograph 4 different kinds of Clockwork Meka

The day two Photo Record objective of the Studies in Light and Shadow: A Fontaine of Enchantment event is now available in Genshin Impact. You need to take photographs of four different kinds of Clockwork Mekas. It is worth mentioning that there are more than 10 types of Clockwork Meka in Fontaine. Luckily, the event objective does not mention any specific kind, so you can take pictures of any four.

Completing the second-day objectives will reward you with 70 Primogems and other in-game rewards. This article will showcase the two best spots to photograph four different kinds of Clockwork Mekas in Genshin Impact.

Photograph spots and locations for Clockwork Mekas in Genshin Impact

The day two objectives of the Studies in Light and Shadow event in Genshin Impact are the following:

Photograph two different kinds of Clockwork Meka.

Photograph four different kinds of Clockwork Meka.

As mentioned earlier, there are more than 10 types of Clockwork Mekas in Genshin Impact, but you can take pictures of any four. You can find the two best spots to take photos of the mekas to quickly complete the objectives below. Do not forget to equip Bresson's Special Kamera before heading out.

Recon Log Mek and Arithmetic Enhancer Mek location

The first spot is near the dragon's skull in Elynas (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the waypoint near the giant skull in the northeast Elynas region. You will find a Recon Log Mek (a dog-type meka) and Arithmetic Enhancer Mek (a spider-type meka) along with some other Fatui enemies.

Ignore the Fatuus and quickly use Bresson's Special Kamera to take photos of the Mekas. This will complete the first objective of taking two pictures of two kinds of Clockwork Mekas.

Annihilation Specialist Mek and Assault Specialist Mek locations

Teleport to southeast Elynas and head east. (Image via HoYoverse)

Go to the teleport waypoint in the southeast Elynas region and head straight. Pass the houses and you will find an Annihilation Specialist Mek and an Assault Specialist Mek patrolling the area.

Remember that they're both aggressive enemies so keep your distance. Now, use Bresson's Special Kamera and take their photographs. This will complete both day two objectives of the event.

Rewards

Studies in Light and Shadow event rewards (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is a list of rewards in Genshin Impact that you can obtain by completing both objectives from the day two record of the Studies in Light and Shadow event:

Primogems x70

Mora x40,000

Guide to Justice x2

Hero's Wit x3

This concludes the day two guide for the Studies in Light and Shadow: A Fontaine of Enchantment event. There are four more photo record objectives left in the event, which will be unlocked over the next four days.