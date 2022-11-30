Genshin Impact Pinecone, Carrot, and Sunsettia locations: Where to find, buy, and more

Genshin Impact recently launched its latest event called Marvelous Merchandise. During this period, players can complete Liben's daily commissions by exchanging commonly found ingredients for exciting rewards. These rewards might include:

Primogems

Mora

Hero's Wit

Talent Level-up materials

Mystic Enhancement Ores

On Day 2 of the event, Liben will ask players to collect Pincecones, Carrots, and Sunsettias. Finding these items is easy for experienced veterans who have participated in this recurring event before.

While this can be a daunting task for newcomers, this article will outline the location of all three items in Genshin Impact.

Where to find or buy Sunsettia, Pinecone, and Carrots in Genshin Impact?

Liben's daily commission on Day 2 of Marvelous Merchandise (Image via Genshin Impact)

Sunsettia

Sunsettias are one of the most common items in the wild. It is a consumable resource that can restore 300 HP. Here are some of the sources for Sunsettias:

By finding it in the wild

By randomly getting it through Investigation

From destructible barrels and crates

Through Expeditions

Buying it from Aramani and Bolai

Armani's location in the left and Bolai's in the right side (Image via HoYoverse)

Interacting with Aramani and Bolai is the fastest way to obtain Sunsettias. The picture above shows the location of Aramani in Sumeru and Bolai in Liyue Harbor.

Pinecone

Pinecone is a very common item in Genshin Impact. However, some travelers may not have much of it in their inventory as it has very little use. They are available throughout Teyvat, but primarily spawn in Mondstadt.

There are no shops that sell them, and they cannot be grown in the Serenitea Pot. Nevertheless, this item has over 300 spawns in the game, so it won't be difficult for Genshin Impact players to collect it. One can get enough of this item by following a half-decent farming route.

Carrots

Visit Chef Mao's shop in Liyue to buy carrots (Image via HoYoverse)

Carrots are one of the most common cooking ingredients in the game. Players will need five carrots to complete Liben's daily commission to obtain some Primogems. Here are different sources to collect carrots from Tevyat:

By finding it in the wild

By randomly getting it through Investigation

From destructible barrels and crates

Through Expeditions

Gardening

Buying it from Chef Mao

The fastest way to get your hands on carrots is to buy them from Chef Mao. The NPC is Xiangling's father and they run the Wanmin restaurant together. Teleport to the waypoint closest to the Adventurer's Guild and head southeast to find his shop.

