Genshin Impact pity guide for limited-time banners: How to count, guaranteed pull, and more

Genshin Impact's limited 5-star banners provide travelers with the opportunity to obtain powerful characters and weapons. However, they can also be a source of frustration for those who do not receive the desired results. The popular gacha game has its own "pity" system for such situations and understanding this system is critical to obtaining the desired 5-star characters and weapons.

In this article, we'll go over the "pity" system in Genshin Impact's limited-time banners, including how to count your pulls, what the guaranteed pull is, and other details. With this knowledge, players will soon be able to make the most out of their hard-earned Primogems.

Genshin Impact: Guide to Pity system, guaranteed pull, and more

It can be difficult and frustrating to obtain the characters you want in Genshin Impact. Limited-time banners are often the best way to obtain 5-star characters, but these banners use a "pity" system that makes it difficult to predict when you'll receive the characters you want. Hence, it is important to understand how the "pity" system works in the game.

Limited-time Event Wishes are divided into two categories in Genshin Impact:

Event-Wish Character Banner

Epitome Invokation (Weapon Banner)

As the name suggests, they are only available for a limited time. Fans will need Intertwined Fates to make summons on these limited banners. Each Intertwined Fate amounts to 160 Primogems. Each pull on the limited banners has a 0.6% chance to summon a 5-star character and a 0.7% chance to summon a 5-star weapon.

In Genshin Impact, the pity system has Hard and Soft pity where one can test their luck to summon their desired character/weapon. Here is a chart to learn about the banner's Hard and Soft Pity:

Banner/Pity Soft Pity Hard Pity Limited-Character Banner 70 90 Limited-Weapon Banner 60 80

Lucky fans can also hit Early Pity by summoning a 5-star character/weapon before Soft Pity. Limited-Banner 5-star pulls have a 50-50 chance and fans can obtain a 5-star from the permanent banner instead. Losing the 50-50 chance will also guarantee the next 5-star summon for you.

Irrespective of what is summoned, the pity count resets whenever you obtain a 5-star item or character, so keep track of how many wishes you've made since your last 5-star pull. Fans can check their banner history to do that. One can find this option at the bottom of the Wish menu.

Banner History (Image via HoYoverse)

An effective strategy is to accumulate your Intertwined Fates or Primogems and make them all at once to increase your pity count and boost your chances of obtaining a specific character. This method is more beneficial for those with a guaranteed pull on their next 5-star. This way, Genshin Impact fans can ensure that the next 5-star summon on the limited banner will be a promotional item or character.

Poll : 0 votes