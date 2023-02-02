5 common misconceptions about Pity and Soft Pity in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact is a well-known open-world action role-playing game with a gacha system that rewards players with characters, weapons, and other items via "wishes" or pulls. This gacha mechanic is an integral part of the game and one of the most discussed topics in the community.

That said, it is important for players to learn about the concepts of Pity and Soft Pity to efficiently use Primogems in acquiring new characters, items, and more. However, despite the title's popularity, there are several misconceptions about those two terms, especially among the newer playerbase. With that in mind, here are the five most common misconceptions about Pity and Soft Pity in Genshin Impact.

Top 5 common misconceptions regarding Pity and Soft Pity in Genshin Impact

5) Pity and Soft Pity are the same

Europa's Angelo @AngelOverAngelo @Fxonn_Official Soft pity in Genshin functions different.



When you hit 75+ rolls, your chance of getting a 5* starts to increase, it will eventually give a 5* at pity 90 which is hard pity.



It's sort of a lie but it's also there.



So it's really just up to RNG. @Fxonn_Official Soft pity in Genshin functions different.When you hit 75+ rolls, your chance of getting a 5* starts to increase, it will eventually give a 5* at pity 90 which is hard pity.It's sort of a lie but it's also there. So it's really just up to RNG.

Genshin Impact has its own Pity system to support players when they try to summon their desired five-star characters from banners. However, there is another hidden mechanic called Soft Pity that most beginners are not aware of.

Many believe Soft Pity and Pity are the same. In reality, they are two different mechanics. While Pity (also called Hard Pity) increases the chances of getting a five-star character, Soft Pity is a modified version of that and adjusts the odds of obtaining a five-star entity based on the player's pull history.

4) Soft Pity only applies to Standard banners

Soft Pity works on all the available banners (Image via HoYoverse)

Soft Pity is a common target for common misconceptions in Genshin Impact. Many fans believe that it only applies to the Standard banner.

However, this is not true. Soft Pity works with all banners: Event Wish and Standard Wish. Hence, players can use it to summon their favorite characters and weapons without having to reach Hard Pity (80-90 pulls).

3) Pity favors single pulls for five-star summons

It is possible to summon five-star using single or 10 pulls (Image via HoYoverse)

Another common misconception associated with newcomers is that the Pity system guarantees five-star summons when making single pulls.

In Genshin Impact, players have the choice to perform single pulls (160 Primogems) or 10 pulls (1,600 Primogems). In both cases, there is only 0.6% chance to summon a five-star character. Since getting a five-star is purely based on RNG (random number generation), it does not matter whether you are doing a single pull or 10 pulls in Genshin Impact.

2) Pity only triggers after a certain number of pulls

Pity system rules about five-star summon (Image via HoYoverse)

Some players believe that Genshin Impact's Pity is only triggered after a certain number of pulls are made.

In reality, it is continuously working on all banners. Although there is a 0.6% chance of getting a five-star entity, making 90 pulls will ensure a five-star summon, along with 50-50 odds of the banner-featured characters or weapons being dropped. Hence, luck and RNG play are big factors that cannot be ignored.

1) New banner resets Pity and Soft Pity count

Upcoming rerun banners (Image via HoYoverse)

Lastly, one of the biggest misconceptions is that the new banners reset Soft and Hard Pity counts.

While the Wanderer Invocation is a permanent banner in Genshin Impact, Event Wish ones keep changing after a certain period of time. Whenever new banners feature fresh characters, they do not reset the Pity counts, and players can take advantage of this to efficiently use their Primogems to summon their desired characters. Players can check their banner Pity by counting the number of pulls made after the recent five-star summon.

