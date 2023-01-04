Genshin Impact is a gacha game where players use in-game currencies like Primogems, Acquaint Fate, and Intertwined Fate to pull for their favorite characters and weapons. The gacha system in the game has a 'pity' system that guarantees players a five-star character or weapon after a certain number of pulls.

Genshin Impact is also one of the few gacha games that records and allows gamers to check their summoning history over the past six months. This can help them keep tabs on their past summons and plan for future summons.

How to check the banner history details and count pity in Genshin Impact

Click on History to open the logs (Image via HoYoverse)

You can check your banner history by going to the Wish menu and opening the 'History' option. A log of all the summons that you made in the past six months will open. Currently, there are three different types of banners in Genshin Impact (excluding Beginners' Wish):

Character Event Wish banners

Weapon Event Wish banner (Epitome Invocation)

Standard Wish

The Character Event Wish and Standard Wish banners have the same pity of 90. A player is guaranteed to get at least one five-star character or weapon (Standard banner) within 90 pulls. Meanwhile, the Weapon Event wish banner guarantees a five-star weapon within 80 pulls.

Counting pity from the banner history is really simple. Previously, the Genshin Impact banner history log used to have six entries per page, but it now only has five entries, which makes it easier to count. To count pity, you can start from the first page and navigate through the logs until they reach your last five-star character or weapon.

Character Event wish banner five-star (Image via HoYoverse)

For example, you could navigate through your history logs and find out that your previous five-star is in the fourth spot on the ninth page. In this case, your pity count on that banner is 43.

Use the drop-down option to check on other banners (Image via HoYoverse)

To check the five-star pity on other banners, you can use the drop-down option to open other history logs and repeat the same process.

How does pity work in Genshin Impact?

Character Wish, Weapon Wish, and Standard Wish banners don't share pity between them, meaning that you cannot pull 30 times on each banner and expect to get a five-star. You will have to pull around 80 to 90 times on each banner to guarantee a five-star summon. The pity on all three banners also works differently.

Standard Wish is a permanent banner with a fixed summoning pool of non-limited characters and weapons. It also includes characters like Kaeya, Lisa, and Amber that cannot be summoned from any other banner. It is the only banner where you can get both five-star weapons and characters.

Kaeya from Standard Wish Banner (image via HoYoverse)

In the Standard Wish banner, you are guaranteed to get at least one five-star weapon and character in 270 pulls and one four-star character and weapon in 30 pulls. Limited units cannot be summoned on this Genshin Impact banner.

The Character Event banner features a limited five-star character. However, you are not guaranteed to get the featured unit if your previous five-star is event-limited. You can lose 50-50 and get a character from a permanent pool of characters, which then guarantees your next five-star will be the featured unit. The pity of the Character Event Wish banner always carries over to the next banner with new updates.

The Weapon Event wish banner has a lower pity than the other two banners, guaranteeing at least one five-star weapon within 80 pulls. However, the first two five-star drops aren't guaranteed to be your weapon of choice, and you only have a one-in-three chance of getting it.

The Weapon Event Wish pity count also gets carried over to the banners in the following update. However, unlike Character Event Wish, you aren't guaranteed to get your weapon of choice if you failed to do so in the previous banner. The chances of getting your weapon of choice will be reset again with a one-in-three chance.

