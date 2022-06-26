What are Pity, Soft Pity, and 50-50 in Genshin Impact? Banner drop rates explained

Gacha games often rely on luck to obtain the characters or items they want, and Genshin Impact is no exception. In addition to luck, the developers have installed pity, soft pity, and a 50/50 system in the banner drop-rate to reduce gamers' frustration when wishing in the game.

New Travelers may be wondering what these systems are and how they affect wishing in character and weapon banner. This article will explain the banner drop rate details in Genshin Impact, including the pity and 50/50 system.

Character, weapon, and standard banners in version 2.7 (Image via HoYoverse)

Players must note that there are three different kinds of banners in Genshin Impact.

Character Event Wish Weapon Event Wish Standard Wish

Pity is a system that allows Travelers to acquire specific characters or weapons after making a certain amount of wishes using Primogems or Fates. In Genshin Impact, the hard pity starts at 80 wishes for the weapon event wish banner and 90 wishes for the character event want a banner.

Once gamers reach the numbers, they will receive a 5-star character or weapon. However, those with luck on their side might not need to make 90 wishes as they hit soft pity.

What is Soft Pity in Genshin Impact?

HoYoverse doesn't officially describe soft pity in the game, so the information is slightly less concrete. The community has discovered that the odds of obtaining a 5-star character is increased dramatically, starting from 70-79 wishes, which is called soft pity. Meanwhile, the soft pity for the weapon banner begins at 60-69 wishes.

By switching from 10 wishes to a single wish, players can take advantage of this soft pity system and save some Primogems for the upcoming banner.

What is a 50-50 System?

The 50/50 system will work once players obtain a 5-star character from the Character Event Wish banner. They will receive either an event-limited 5-star character like Arataki Itto or one of the standard characters like Diluc.

Free-to-play users could be concerned that they won't get the character they want because each possibility has a 50% chance of occurring, thus, the system is called 50-50.

On the plus side, if the Travelers fail the 50/50 method, they will still receive a guaranteed character. This guarantee implies that the next 5-star character obtained from the event banner will be the featured limited unit.

Chart a course to the desired 5-star weapon (Image via HoYoverse)

The Epitome Invocation banner (weapon banner) works differently because of the Epitomized Path function. Players can select which of the two five-star weapons they want to use to chart a course. They are guaranteed to receive the desired weapon in the third 5-star drop, within the range of 240 wishes maximum.

The pity system helps players decide when to stop wishing on specific banners to save pity for the characters they want in the game.

