In what may perhaps be the strangest new Genshin Impact creepypasta, a Faceless Ayato terrorized one player in the latest viral trend. It might sound ridiculous, but this little incident spawned plenty of fanarts and discussions on social media.

Naturally, you might wish to know more about this strange moment. Here is the rundown:

One Russian player supposedly downloaded Genshin Impact from a questionable website

They were messing around with Diona and noticed an Ayato in the distance

That Ayato had no face

This bizarre moment went viral on TikTok and other social media

bububimi_ was the name of the person who made the original TikTok video. Technically speaking, that user has several different videos of Faceless Ayato on their account, which you can find here:

One of the original creepypasta-like videos can be seen in the above Twitter embed. The footage quality isn't great, but that low-quality aspect does add to the uneasy feeling that one might get when one sees this clip.

It's worth mentioning that Diona was present in most of the original videos, meaning that she's often associated with this Genshin Impact creepypasta. Interestingly, the two characters never interact in the actual game.

Unsurprisingly, several more "faceless" Genshin Impact characters started to arrive in other versions of this creepypasta-like incident. There is even lore for this moment, with the following video being a prime example.

Anybody who has ever read a creepypasta before should know that this lore is definitely inspired by those old horror stories. It should go without saying, but these lore videos are fan-made and are not created by HoYoverse as an actual plot for Ayato, Diona, Itto, and everybody else.

Fanart of Faceless Ayato

Faceless Ayato went viral, with the above fanart being a perfect example since it had over 37K likes by the time this article was posted. It's obviously intended to be ominous while staying faithful to the original video.

💜pimu nyan!💜 @ppimpeachie (jenshin creepypasta lore finally) So I learned about this faceless ayato thing on tt(jenshin creepypasta lore finally) So I learned about this faceless ayato thing on tt😦😦😦(jenshin creepypasta lore finally) https://t.co/2d1JPLQg4e

Not every fanart has to be scary. The above illustration is more comical and cute than what one might expect from the Faceless Ayato creepypasta. Diona is a character who regularly shows up in these interesting drawings, particularly because of her involvement in the original TikToks.

The first video had Faceless Ayato on the giant statue in Mondstadt, which is what this funny drawing references. However, not everything on this topic is necessarily humorous.

aSah! @Shitherewegoa14

the lore is crazy actually

#facelessayato #GenshinImpact if you know you knowthe lore is crazy actually if you know you knowthe lore is crazy actually#facelessayato #GenshinImpact https://t.co/p7c3e2fkua

Some Genshin Impact players like the spooky lore behind this new trend, especially with the addition of Itto and Raiden Shogun. Poor Diona gets bullied here.

It is worth noting that some illustrations use #facelessayato, but don't actually depict Ayato with his new look. The above example is a much more funny interaction between the two main characters than the usual stuff.

On a related note, some Genshin Impact fans just want an excuse to draw Ayato. His new look has gotten a lot of love online, with many fanarts regularly getting thousands of likes on various social media.

The final reaction worth sharing here is a funny comic of the Kamisato siblings seeing each other late at night. It's a funny explanation for the Faceless Ayato origins, especially since Ayaka has been absent from most reactions to this new trend.

