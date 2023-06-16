Genshin Impact Prime Gaming wings release window and official details

Genshin Impact's collaboration with Prime Gaming recently came to an end, and many players are looking forward to the exquisite rewards. Many in the community took part in this campaign to be eligible for a special wing glider called the Wings of the Starlit Feast. It is a beautiful cosmetic item that was launched to commemorate the collaboration.

This campaign was only available for people who had access to Prime Gaming and required them to claim free bundle codes that were released between December 2022 and May 2023. Here is everything Genshin Impact players need to know about the special wing glider's release and other official details.

Release details of Prime Gaming's Wings of the Starlit Feast in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact and Prime Gaming's collaboration started in December 2022 and recently came to an end. The campaign was exclusive to Prime Gaming members, where they had to redeem at least four bundle codes to receive an exclusive reward at the end of the joint venture. A total of eight were handed out and each was updated every three weeks to give more useful resources to enhance the gameplay experience.

It's worth noting that the Prime Gaming Bundles were only available in certain areas. Here is a list of all the eligible servers:

America

Europe

Asia

TW, HK, MO

To obtain their unique redemption code, players had to visit the game's landing page during the campaign, log into their Amazon account, and claim the bundle card. Each Prime Gaming Bundle could only be claimed once by each Amazon Prime account, and each Prime Gaming Bundle could only be redeemed once for each Genshin Impact UID.

The campaign released its last Twitch Prime bundle #8, which expired on May 31, 2023, at 23:59 (UTC+8).

Based on the official details from HoYoverse, those who successfully redeemed four or more bundle codes during the campaign will receive the highly anticipated Wings of the Starlit Feast directly in their in-game mail within 30 working days of the completion of all eight drops. It's important to note that simply claiming the drop's code did not qualify players for the wings; the bundle code had to be redeemed.

Many have expressed their joy at the easy entry barriers for Genshin Impact's latest collaboration. Officials have clearly learned a lot after the drama for the KFC-themed gliders in their previous collaboration with Twitch. Those who are unaware of the incident can check out this video to get a summary of it.

Hopefully, HoYoverse officials will continue to collaborate with other big brands to bring exciting in-game content and rewards. Many in the community are also looking forward to collaboration with their own IPs such as Honkai Impact 3rd or Star Rail in Genshin Impact.

