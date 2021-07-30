Genshin Impact Primogems calculation to hit Pity and Soft-pity in Yoimiya banner

Genshin Impact 2.0 will be releasing Yoimiya's banner relatively soon, as Ayaka's banner has been going since the update started just a little while ago. Yoimiya's banner should begin on August 10th, giving players some time to save up for the new 5-star Pyro Bow character.

With players needing a hefty amount of Primogems to guarantee a character in Genshin Impact, those who want Yoimiya should definitely begin calculating their Primogems to see if they have enough.

Genshin Impact: Primogem calculation for Yomiya banner Pity

(1/2) According to current information, Ayaka's banner will come first in 1.7/2.0, followed by Yoimiya and Sayu coming out at the same time.



This information is gathered from 1.7/2.0 Beta Data, and subject to change upon release.#GenshinImpact #原神 #Ayaka #Yoimiya #Sayu pic.twitter.com/NUyrqJ4PyU — Lumie (@lumie_lumie) June 20, 2021

Yoimiya's banner will come to Genshin Impact on August 10th, according to previous leaks, and players will be able to wish for the new 5-star Pyro bow character Yoimiya.

She will bring powerful Pyro damage to the team, and players who are in need of a strong Pyro main DPS will definitely want to give Yoimiya a try.

Yoimiya ‧ Frolicking Flames



Owner of Naganohara Fireworks#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/vqqpz8dcWo — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) June 7, 2021

Genshin Impact guarantees players a 5-star character every 90 rolls on a featured banner, and this will likely be the same with Yoimiya's arrival. This means that users will need 14,400 Primogems to do 90 wishes on her banner, which will give them a 5-star character.

However, this 5-star character does have a 50% chance to be Yoimiya, as Genshin Impact's pity system follows a 50/50 mechanic that players have to manage properly to get their favorite characters.

Genshin Impact's 50/50 mechanic works to guarantee players their most desired featured character by making it so that if they get a standard character from their pity on a banner, the next one has a 100% chance to be the featured character.

Players can carry this bonus through as many banners as they want, and those who have failed their 50/50 on Ayaka's banner can use this bonus on Yoimiya's banner. If they want to make sure they can beat the 50/50 and guarantee their acquisition of Yoimiya, players will need 28,800 Primogems.

How many Primogems for Soft Pity on Yoimiya banner

While determining soft pity is still difficult, players do have a high likelihood of getting a 5-star character before reaching 90. The chances increase after around 75-80 rolls, meaning those who want Yoimiya should have at least around 12,000 Primogems.

If Genshin Impact players fail their 50/50, but manage to get their soft pity both times, they will only need around 24,000 Primogems, which saves 4000 Primogems from hitting hard pity twice.

Genshin Impact wishes can be fun, but players should keep in mind how many Primogems they will need to get the characters they desire.

