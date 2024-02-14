Genshin Impact Project Baby commission guide for hidden achievement

Genshin Impact players can collect several hidden achievements while they journey across Teyvat. One particular achievement called "Non-Obligatory Request" is tied to one of the Sumeru daily commissions. To obtain it, you must assist an NPC called Gulabgir in the Project Baby commissions.

In the daily commission, Gulabgir tasks players with fetching his pet snake's food from one of his camps. There are five iterations of this quest, each occurring at a different campsite. Here are all the possible versions of this commission:

Fungi version

Rockslide version

Tree Nest version

Thorny Vine version

Pot version

While completing the Fungi, Rockslide, and Tree Nest versions of Project Baby, you can find additional items at the campsites. Retrieving all three of them and presenting them to Gulabgir will reward you with the Non-Obligatory Request hidden achievement in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact Project Baby commission guide

Project Baby daily commission (Image via YouTube/ZenQiuGaming)

Project Baby is a recurring daily commission in Genshin Impact. It takes place in the region of Sumeru and involves an NPC called Gulabgir, who can be found at Port Ormos.

There are five possible iterations of the daily quest, each following the same premise:

Talk to Gulabgir to begin the daily commission.

Travel to the mentioned campsite and look for the pet snake's food.

Retrieve the food and return to the NPC's location.

Engage in a brief dialogue with him to complete the commission.

How to get the hidden achievement Non-Obligatory Request

To get the Non-Obligatory Request hidden achievement in Genshin Impact, you must complete the Fungi, Rockslide, and Tree Nest versions of Project Baby commission at least once each. When doing them, you can find the following items at Gulabgir's camps:

Fungi : Strange Bead

: Strange Bead Rockslide : Shabby Rack

: Shabby Rack Tree Nest: Strange Tiny Hats

Returning all three to the NPC alongside snake food will reward you with the hidden achievement Non-Obligatory Request.

Here's where you can find the aforementioned items:

Strange Bead

Strange Bead location (Image via YouTube/ZenQiuGaming)

After clearing out the Fungi at the camp and retrieving the pet snake food during the Fungi version of Project Baby, go toward the back of the camp near the pots and barrels, as shown in the image above. Select the Investigate prompt to obtain Strange Bead.

Shabby Rack

Shabby Rock location (Image via YouTube/ZenQiuGaming)

During the Rockslide version of this Sumeru daily commission, you must break the pile of rocks to get the pet snake food. After obtaining it, tread towards the cliff on the west, where you will come across another pile of rocks beside the camp. Use any Geo or Claymore character to break it easily and collect Shabby Rock from there.

Strange Tiny Hats

Strange Tiny Hats location (Image via YouTube/ZenQiuGaming)

In the Tree Nest version of the quest, the snake food can be found in the third nest on the tree. However, there is a fourth nest on top of it, inside which you can find a box with Strange Tiny Hats. Pick it up and return it to Gulabgir.

Once all three items have been returned to Gulabgir, you will obtain the hidden achievement, Non-Obligatory Request in Genshin Impact.