Genshin Impact Pursuit Quest: How to unlock and complete guide

Pursuit is a two-part hidden World Quest chain in Genshin Impact. It takes place inside the Book of Revealing, which most players might remember from the Book of Esoteric Revelations quest. Quite obvious from the title, the entire Pursuit World Quest is about you chasing after a mystery figure inside the world of Meditation, who is later revealed to be Caterpillar, an NPC from another quest in Genshin Impact.

Completing both parts of the Pursuit quest chain will reward you 60 Primogems and a couple of other in-game items. This is a guide on how to unlock this hidden World Quest and complete it in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: Complete Pursuit World Quest guide

Pursuit Part I

Interact with the Book of Revelations (Image via HoYoverse)

Pursuit is a hidden quest that can only be unlocked after completing the Through the Looking Glass World Quest in Genshin Impact. To start the quest, teleport to "A Very Warm Place" and adjust the in-game time by two days. A quest marker will appear over the Book of Revelations, signaling that the quest is now available. You can interact with it to start Pursuit.

Use Fallen Bouquet to open the gate (Image via HoYoverse)

As soon as you enter the world of Meditation, you will find Caterpillar standing at a little distance and get an objective to pursue him. Needless to say, you need to keep following his image until you reach a locked gate on the upper floor of the ruins. To unlock it, you need a quest item called a Fallen Bouquet, which you can find on the other side of the floor.

Interact with the Looking Glass (Image via HoYoverse)

After passing the gate, interact with the Looking Glass to get to the other side of the invisible barrier and talk to Caterpillar. After a brief cutscene, the NPC will disappear again, and you need to follow him. Use the wind currents to go up and continue the pursuit.

Once you reach the quest location, talk to Caterpillar. This will trigger a cutscene, and you will be sent back to Canotila's cavern. This concludes the first part of the Pursuit quest in Genshin Impact. As a reward, you will get 30 Primogems.

Pursuit Part II

After completing the first part of Pursuit, adjust the in-game time by two days once again and interact with the Book of Revelations to enter the world of Meditation. Talk to Canotila and follow the quest navigation.

Interact with the Looking Glass (Image via HoYoverse)

When you reach the location, you will find Caterpillar inside another invisible barrier. Interact with the Looking Glass nearby to get in and defeat the NPC in a fight. Once that is done, enter the Rift and talk to Canotila. Next, follow the quest navigation and enter the rift to get to Caterpillar's location.

Walk to up other Looking Glass (Image via HoYoverse)

Interact with the Looking Glass. Note that this time, it won't directly teleport you to Caterpillar, but you will enter another space, and you need to walk up to other Looking Glass.

Once you are out of this space, defeat Caterpillar in a fight and follow him again. A few more enemies will spawn, but you can ignore them and simply use the wind currents to get to the next location.

Talk to Canotila (Image via HoYoverse)

After reaching the quest location, you must defeat Caterpillar one final time and talk to Canotila. After a brief cutscene, you need to head back to her cavern. This will conclude the second part of the Pursuit World Quest in Genshin Impact. As a reward, you will get 30 Primogems.