Genshin Impact r/place art heatmap shows the intensity of 50+ raids and defenses

Genshin Impact had quite a rich history in r/place during 2023. It got raided numerous times, leaving many pixels vandalized and ruined. Many fans rushed to defend the community since the game is extremely popular. Unsurprisingly, several heatmaps reflect how often their section got edited, clearly showing how much more active such pixels were than the works of other communities.

Some of those heatmaps will be provided in the following section of this article. Other neat little aspects of this game's run in r/place will be referenced here since the community put in a memorable effort to defend their artwork. Let's start with some Reddit posts showing how active the game's community was.

Genshin Impact's r/place art got raided a lot

A heatmap for r/place indicates how often something got edited. Most areas would be purple, pink, or black, meaning that those pixels didn't see much activity. The Reddit post above shows the Genshin Impact section, which is almost entirely red, orange, or yellow.

That means many people or bots have tried to replace the artwork in that part of the canvas. Just for reference, here is a heatmap of everything down below.

Genshin Impact is the orange square slightly below the center of the canvas. The Turkish flag is to its left, in case readers have trouble finding it. Either way, it's clear that some communities were raided and defended far more than others. This should be especially obvious to anybody paying attention to r/place for the past few days when the canvas was still open.

Lore about Genshin Impact at r/place

r/place even has some minor lore tidbits worth analyzing (Image via 2023.place-atlas.stefanocoding.me)

Stefano has a website described in the above image source where players can view some minor lore about the various communities. The lore for Genshin Impact is pretty generic for the most part, except for this passage:

"This artwork in particular was notable for being raided over fifty times, many of them being by the Russian streamer Bratishkinoff."

Other aspects of this art also have minor descriptions, such as:

Yae Miko (fox form)

Qiqi Fallen

Alahaitham

Hu Tao's hat

Hu Tao's ghost

Kamisato Ayaka

Five-Star Wish and Dragonspine also have brief descriptions, although it's hard to see them in the above art due to how many raids happened in r/place in this section. Note that some different spots on r/place have characters that Travelers may recognize from this game, but the section shown above is just the main one.

Timelapse video

An HD timelapse video of Genshin Impact's section in r/place for 2023 can be seen above. Travelers quickly took over the community and kept the artwork pretty stable throughout most of their time on the canvas. However, some raids can be seen, which vandalized the work.

Some aspects also got removed naturally over time, like the Pyro and Electro Slime that used to be on the left side. The massive raids tend to happen at the end, so it's impressive that the community kept some artwork mostly intact.

The drama for r/place is basically over now. One can only wonder how Genshin Impact will perform in 2024, especially since the game's popularity isn't dwindling by any means.