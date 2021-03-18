Genshin Impact Radish locations: Where to find Radishes in Genshin Impact?

Finding Radishes in Genshin Impact can be tricky at times. However, identifying locations where Radishes can be found in bulk can solve most farming issues.

Radish is an ingredient that can be found all over the map, in both Liyue and Mondstadt. Radish is also a purchasable good that can be bought from specific merchants.

The ingredient can be used to prepare certain recipes to regenerate HP or gain attack buffs. This article will list some locations wherein players can farm over 25 Radishes in less than 5 minutes.

Genshin Impact Radish locations: Where to Find Radish in Genshin Impact?

Location #1: Wanmin Restaurant, Liyue

This is the easiest and fastest way to farm ten Radishes in Genshin Impact. Players can teleport to the waypoint at Liyue and head to the Wanmin restaurant. A total of 3150 Mora is needed to purchase ten Radishes from here.

Wanmin Restaurant location in Liyue (Image via Genshin Impact)

Radishes can be purchased from Wanmin restaurant for cheap (Image via Genhsin Impact)

Location #2: Near Dawn Winery, Mondstadt

There are two cottages near Dawn Winery in Mondstadt. Beside every cottage, four Radishes spawn every day. To locate these Radish spawns, players can navigate to the marked point on the attached map.

Besides Radishes, Carrots and Philanemo Mushrooms can be farmed at these cottages too.

Radish location near Dawn Winery (Image via Genshin Impact)

4 Radishes can be farmed at the cottages (Image via Genshin Impact)

Radish location near Dawn Winery (Image via Genshin Impact)

4 Radishes can be farmed at the cottages (Image via Genshin Impact)

Location #3: Near Stone Gate, Liyue

Like the spawns near Dawn Winery, four Radishes spawn daily at the cottage near Stone Gate in Liyue.

Radish Spawns besides the cottage at Stone Gate (Image via Genshin Impact)

Location #4: Expedition, Guyun Stone Forest

Without spending Mora or running around looking for spawn locations, Radishes can be farmed from expeditions too. The Guyun Stone Forest expedition, under Liyue's expedition menu, can help players farm 8 to 12 Radishes daily.

Radishes can be obtained from Expeditions to Guyun Stone Forest (Image via Genshin Impact)

Location #5: Expedition, Wolvendom

Similar to Guyun Stone Forest, Mondstadt's Wolvendom expedition can earn players a total of 8 to 12 Radishes every day.

Radishes can be obtained from Expeditions to Wolvendom (Image via Genshin Impact)

Radishes can be used as ingredients to cook the "Friend Radish Balls" or "Radish Veggie Soup" recipes in Genshin Impact. The recipes can provide an attack buff and regenerate HP upon consumption. Even though these recipes are not the best options during combat, they get the job done in the more dire of situations.

