Genshin Impact redeem codes for today (August 20) to get 300 Primogems for free

The Genshin Impact 2.1 livestream has revealed three new redeem codes today worth 300 Primogems.

Redeem codes are the best source of free Primogems in Genshin Impact. Being the most precious currency in the game, Primogems can be used to unlock new characters, purchase resources and get new weapons. While some prefer spending money on the game to get their desired items, F2P (Free To Play) users rely only on in-game rewards to collect Primogems. This makes redeem codes one of the most anticipated rewards in Genshin Impact.

Three new Genshin Impact redeem codes in August 2021 for free Primogems

The Genshin Impact 2.1 update is all set to arrive on 1 September 2021. While the community waits for the big day, miHoYo released the v2.1 Special Program livestream. The program was released on Twitch for global viewers and on Bilibili for Chinese viewers. To thank the users for making the event a huge success, Genshin Impact released three new redeem codes.

All three Genshin Impact Redeem codes released today are:

DSPVUN2BKH5M - 100 free Primogems CB7UU6KT2H59 - 100 free Primogems NTPVU7JTJYPD - 100 free Primogems

All three Genshin Impact redeem codes reward a total of 300 Primogems when used.

DSPVUN2BKH5M - 100 Primogems

CB7UU6KT2H59 - 100 Primogems

NTPVU7JTJYPD - 100 Primogems

How to redeem Genshin Impact 2.1 livestream codes in August 2021

Primogems redeemed successfully (Image via Genshin Impact)

To redeem the Genshin Impact codes on Mobile and PC, players have to repeat the following steps:

Launch Genshin Impact on PC or Mobile. Once the game is loaded, press the 'Esc' button on PC, or click on the Paimon icon on Mobile. In Menu, navigate to Settings> Account> Redeem codes. Enter the 12-digit redeem codes in the redemption prompt and click on 'Exchange'.

Code redeemed successfully (Image via Genshin Impact)

Once the Genshin Impact redeem code rewards are claimed, the 300 Primogems will be sent to the player's in-game inventory.

Genshin Impact redeem codes to get players a total of 300 Primogems (Image via Genshin Impact)

Note: Some users may not find the redemption option in their game. To fix this, players have to link their miHoYo account to their Genshin Impact ID.

The newly released Genshin Impact redeem codes are valid for 12 hours and can be redeemed by players across the world. As Primogems are very difficult to obtain, players are advised to claim the rewards as soon as possible.

