Genshin Impact release date and expected anniversary update: Everything known so far

Genshin Impact has seen global popularity since its release late last year. As the Traveler, players have explored Teyvat, met plenty of characters and searched for a lost sibling. Now, the one-year anniversary of Genshin Impact’s release date is only a few months away, and rumors have it that massive rewards are incoming.
When was Genshin Impact released?
Genshin Impact was released globally on September 28th, 2020. Players have built a community around the game, sharing strategies and leaks and playing with one another in co-op. MiHoYo has interacted a lot with the community, often commissioning fan art to feature in their posts.
Genshin Impact has also added new content to keep players entertained. Limited-time events are commonplace, and new characters and explorable regions arrive pretty regularly.
Thankfully, new playable content arrives with every update, meaning players will surely have much more to accomplish as the game expands. It’s possible that big things will come with the one-year anniversary of Genshin Impact’s initial release. At the very least, there will be rewards.
When is the Genshin Impact anniversary?
The Genshin Impact one-year anniversary will take place on September 28th. Since the game undergoes a major update every six weeks, the anniversary should fall under the 1.8 version.
Only a few details about the anniversary celebration have surfaced. However, according to leaks, players are in store for a lot of free Primogems.
Primogems are a valuable currency in Genshin Impact, allowing players to use the gacha banners and refill their resin. Many players will likely use these free Primogems to wish for their next desired character or weapon.
Along with the anniversary, there may be another rewarding occasion in late September. An event in Liyue, the Moonchase Festival, will likely take place at the same time as the anniversary celebration. Details are mostly unknown, though developers have confirmed that Keqing will appear at the festival.
Apart from in-game rewards, Genshin Impact’s anniversary is rumored to introduce a new change. Official media has often portrayed Lumine as a villain in Genshin Impact, though the siblings’ roles depend entirely on the player’s choice of protagonist.
Leaks suggest that beginning with the one-year anniversary, Genshin Impact’s media representation of the siblings will change.
Travelers still have a long way to go in Genshin Impact. It seems destined that the main character visits five more nations, and the storyline is clearly far from finished. Players will see many changes and additions to Genshin Impact, and hopefully, the one-year anniversary adds something special.
