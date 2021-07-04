Genshin Impact release date and expected anniversary update: Everything known so far

Genshin Impact has seen global popularity since its release late last year. As the Traveler, players have explored Teyvat, met plenty of characters and searched for a lost sibling. Now, the one-year anniversary of Genshin Impact’s release date is only a few months away, and rumors have it that massive rewards are incoming.

When was Genshin Impact released?

Genshin Impact was released globally on September 28th, 2020. Players have built a community around the game, sharing strategies and leaks and playing with one another in co-op. MiHoYo has interacted a lot with the community, often commissioning fan art to feature in their posts.

It is written that there is a whole tiny world hidden inside an apple core.

Here, this half is for you. Let's take a stroll in the tiny little world.

But remember to keep it a secret because... you're the only one I want to bring there.



Happy Birthday, Venti!#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/bIIzNni3wH — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) June 16, 2021

Genshin Impact has also added new content to keep players entertained. Limited-time events are commonplace, and new characters and explorable regions arrive pretty regularly.

Thankfully, new playable content arrives with every update, meaning players will surely have much more to accomplish as the game expands. It’s possible that big things will come with the one-year anniversary of Genshin Impact’s initial release. At the very least, there will be rewards.

// genshin leaks



possibly in 1.8, the anniversary update pic.twitter.com/AksVAOL4Nr — Vice✰ (@V1cTorie) July 1, 2021

When is the Genshin Impact anniversary?

The Genshin Impact one-year anniversary will take place on September 28th. Since the game undergoes a major update every six weeks, the anniversary should fall under the 1.8 version.

Only a few details about the anniversary celebration have surfaced. However, according to leaks, players are in store for a lot of free Primogems.

There are big plans for the anniversary. It’s way more than just a banner update and festival.



There will be a lot of free Primogems#原神 #原神アプデ情報 #Genshin_Impact #genshin #genshinimpact pic.twitter.com/VZy72pw1t9 — Genshin Report (@GenshinReport) June 27, 2021

Primogems are a valuable currency in Genshin Impact, allowing players to use the gacha banners and refill their resin. Many players will likely use these free Primogems to wish for their next desired character or weapon.

Along with the anniversary, there may be another rewarding occasion in late September. An event in Liyue, the Moonchase Festival, will likely take place at the same time as the anniversary celebration. Details are mostly unknown, though developers have confirmed that Keqing will appear at the festival.

From my current understanding: the Moonchase Festival will happen in the fall, concurrently with anniversary events



Moonchase won't be the update's focus. There are really big surprises. I'll talk more about that later in the month#原神 #原神アプデ情報 #Genshin_Impact pic.twitter.com/udAqhWWczk — Genshin Report (@GenshinReport) July 2, 2021

Apart from in-game rewards, Genshin Impact’s anniversary is rumored to introduce a new change. Official media has often portrayed Lumine as a villain in Genshin Impact, though the siblings’ roles depend entirely on the player’s choice of protagonist.

Leaks suggest that beginning with the one-year anniversary, Genshin Impact’s media representation of the siblings will change.

Starting with the 2021 anniversary, expect more media to portray Lumine as the protagonist



There was an imbalance during year one, which mostly featured Aether as the hero and Lumine as the villain

That will change#原神 #原神アプデ情報 #Genshin_Impact #genshin #GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/22DV89ZR2x — Genshin Report (@GenshinReport) July 2, 2021

Travelers still have a long way to go in Genshin Impact. It seems destined that the main character visits five more nations, and the storyline is clearly far from finished. Players will see many changes and additions to Genshin Impact, and hopefully, the one-year anniversary adds something special.

