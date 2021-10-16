Genshin Impact releases Traveler's Diary tool for players to keep track of Primogems in the game

The HoYoLAB app recently released the Traveler's Diary tool for Genshin Impact players, helping them keep track of their Mora and Primogems.

Hence, this information isn't available for players to see in Genshin Impact; it's only available via the HoYoLAB app. It's another tool that gamers can use and is located between "Battle Chronicle" and "Official Notifications" in the Game Tools section.

Its primary purpose allows players to keep track of how many Primogems and Mora they've earned every month. It's an in-depth feature, as it also tells players when they get it (not just the date, but the time too).

It's easy to miss, so this article will enlighten players on finding it and what it can show to them.

Genshin Impact releases the Traveler's Diary tool for players to keep track of Primogems in the game

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact

mhy.link/944tKgA6#GenshinImpact The "Traveler's Diary" tool is finally available on the HoYoLAB App! You can not only check the amount of Primogems and Mora that you have obtained in the last three months and how you obtained them.Click Here to Check Out This Tool >>> The "Traveler's Diary" tool is finally available on the HoYoLAB App! You can not only check the amount of Primogems and Mora that you have obtained in the last three months and how you obtained them.Click Here to Check Out This Tool >>>

mhy.link/944tKgA6#GenshinImpact https://t.co/mjNO8VFgv5

To find the Traveler's Diary tool in HoYoLAB, the player must use the app. Attempting to do so on a computer will bring up the following message along with a QR code:

"Download HoYoLAB App"

"Come on over and create your very own Traveler's Diary"

How to use the Traveler's Diary tool

Select "Traveler's Diary" to see it (Image via HoYoLAB)

In the HoYoLAB app, players can find the "The 'Traveler's Diary' tool is finally available on the HoYoLAB App!" post and click on it. Then click on the "Click Here to Check Out This Tool."

Alternatively, they can open up the Traveler's Diary from the tools section on the app.

Genshin Impact players will then see something called "Traveler's Diary." Click on it to open the book. First-time users will see the option to select a server, so they must choose the relevant one (either America, Europe, Asia, or TW/HK/MO).

From there, they can see how much Primogems and Mora they've earned this month, and includes data from August, September, and October.

An example of what one of the screens for Primogems look like in the app (Image via HoYoLAB)

The Traveler's Diary retains an abundance of information about one's Mora and Primogem count. When the player first opens up the Traveler's Diary, they will see their nickname along with how many Primogems and Mora they've earned this month.

It even breaks down how the Genshin Impact player obtained their Primogems by a percentage. The categories are:

Adventure

Daily Activity

Events

Mail

Other

Quests

Spiral Abyss

There is also a disclaimer that all information takes roughly an hour to update. Hence, it doesn't update as the Traveler plays the game in real-time. On the bottom, Genshin Impact players can see a Details screen that they can click on to see more information.

Another example including Mora gains (Image via HoYoLAB)

All of this data extends to the beginning of every month. So far, this rule only applies to August, September, and October. Still, Genshin Impact players can see the date and time of every instance they've collected Mora and Primogems.

Also Read

Not only that, but they can see how they're getting it as well. Genshin Impact players can also opt to share these details on social media if they wish. All of this data will help out meticulous players who want to plan ahead in Genshin Impact.

For example, thanks to this new HoYoLAB feature, one can get an idea of how many free pulls they can do in a month.

Edited by R. Elahi

LIVE POLL Q. Do you like this new feature? Yes No 1 votes so far