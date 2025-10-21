Genshin Impact Reliquary of Truth weapon guide

Reliquary of Truth is a 5-star Catalyst added to the game in Genshin Impact Luna II. This is Dendro unit Nefer's signature weapon, and is her best-in-slot option for maximizing her DMG potential as a DPS/Hypercarry unit. Reliquary of Truth can be obtained from the Genshin Impact Luna II weapon banner (first half), wherein players can pull for the signature weapons of both characters featured in the first half of Luna II (Nefer and Furina).This article provides a guide on the stats and ascension materials for Reliquary of Truth in Genshin Impact, as well a list of all the characters you can equip it on.Genshin Impact Reliquary of Truth stats and level-up materialsReliquary of Truth is a 5-star gacha Catalyst (Image via HoYoverse)At Level 90 (and Refinement Rank 1), Reliquary of Truth has the following main stats and secondary stats:Base ATK: 542Secondary stat: 88.2% CRIT DMGThis 5-star Catalyst also has the following passive effect:The user's CRIT Rate is increased by 8%. After the user unleashes an Elemental Skill, the &quot;Secret of Lies&quot; effect is triggered, which increases Elemental Mastery by 80 for the next 12 seconds. After dealing Lunar-Bloom DMG to enemies, the user gains the &quot;Moon of Truth&quot; effect, which boosts CRIT DMG by 24% for 4 seconds. If both these effects are active simultaneously, their effects are increased by 50% each.You will need the following materials to upgrade Reliquary of Truth to Level 90:Oasis Garden's Reminiscence x5Oasis Garden's Kindness x14Oasis Garden's Mourning x14Oasis Garden's Truth x6Lightless Bone x23Glowing Remains x27Radiant Exoskeleton x41Fungal Spores x15Luminescent Pollen x23Crystalline Cyst Dust x27Also read: Genshin Impact Durin signature weapon leakedGenshin Impact Reliquary of Truth: How to getAs stated, Reliquary of Truth can be obtained only from the Genshin Impact Luna II weapon banner (Phase I). This banner will be available starting October 22, 2025, and will last till November 11, 2025. Players who wish to pull for this 5-star weapon should do so while the banner is running.Best characters for Reliquary of Truth in Genshin ImpactNefer and Lauma can fully utilize this weapon's effects (Image via HoYoverse)Being a signature weapon, Reliquary of Truth is tailor-made to fit the kit of 5-star Dendro unit Nefer, who will be featured in the Genshin Impact Luna II event banner (first half). Other than Nefer, characters who need Elemental Mastery can also use Reliquary of Truth as a stat stick, especially since it provides good Base ATK and a very high CRIT DMG boost. These characters include:LaumaNahidaMualaniFollow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact news, updates and guides.