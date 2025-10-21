Nefer is a new 5-star character released in Genshin Impact Luna II. She is a Dendro Catalyst user, who has quite a few weapon options that you can pick from. While Nefer is not strictly bound to one certain team composition — and can be used quite flexibly — there are certain weapons that gel well with her DPS-oriented kit better than the others.

This article takes a look at Nefer’s best weapon options in Genshin Impact, including both 5-star, 4-star, and free-to-play choices.

5 best weapons for Nefer in Genshin Impact

1) Reliquary of Truth

5-star Catalyst Reliquary of Truth (Image via HoYoverse)

Needless to say, Nefer’s signature weapon Reliquary of Truth is her best-in-slot option. Not only does the weapon give Nefer up to 124% extra CRIT DMG, but it also provides her with a CRIT Rate and Elemental Mastery boost — all of which Nefer can take great advantage of.

Players can pull for Reliquary of Truth from the Genshin Impact Luna II weapon banner.

2) Nightweaver’s Looking Glass

5-star Catalyst Nightweaver's Looking Glass (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

Lauma’s signature weapon Nightweaver’s Looking Glass is a good alternative for Nefer’s weapon. Apart from its Elemental Mastery secondary stat, this weapon also grants an extra 60 Elemental Mastery to the user whenever they deal Dendro or Hydro DMG. Since Nefer will mostly be used in teams that trigger constant Lunar-Bloom reactions, she can also activate the weapon's special passive effect which increases both Elemental Mastery and Lunar-Bloom DMG whenever any Lunar-Bloom reactions are triggered.

3) A Thousand Floating Dreams

5-star Catalyst A Thousand Floating Dreams (Image via HoYoverse)

Nahida’s signature weapon has often been used as a stat stick by Catalyst users who scale off Elemental Mastery, and the same is true for Nefer as well. This weapon increases the user's Elemental Mastery as well as Elemental DMG bonus, which will be useful for increasing Nefer's overall DMG output.

4) Blackmarrow Lantern

4-star Catalyst Blackmarrow Lantern (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

The free 4-star Nod-Krai craftable weapon Blackmarrow Lantern is Nefer’s best free-to-play option. It provides her with a huge Elemental Mastery boost, while also increasing Bloom and Lunar-Bloom DMG. When the team is in Ascendant Gleam Moonsign state (having at least two Nod-Krai units), this damage is further increased. Since Nefer will almost always be played with another Nod-Krai character such as Lauma or Aino, she can make good use of this weapon’s passive effect.

5) Dawning Frost

4-star Catalyst Dawning Frost (Image via HoYoverse)

Dawning Frost is a new 4-star weapon featured on the Genshin Impact Luna II weapon banner. It is a pretty good option for Nefer, as it provides decent base ATK along with a 55.1% CRIT DMG boost, which can come in handy while balancing Nefer's CRIT ratio. Nefer can take great advantage of this weapon's passive effect, which increases Elemental Mastery whenever the user attacks an enemy using Elemental Skills and Charged Attacks. Since Nefer's bread-and-butter is her Elemental Skill and Charged Attack combo, Dawning Frost is one of the best 4-star weapons that you can equip on her.

