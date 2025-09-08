Genshin Impact Rerir design leaked 

New Genshin Impact leaks show a seemingly full-body NPC render of Rerir, who is one of the long-rumored Five Sinners of Khaenri’ah in the game's lore. First mentioned in the Archon Quest Bedtime Story over a year ago, the character has now appeared in what looks like his in-game model design.The leak, courtesy of the trusted third-party source Hiragara, suggests that Rerir may play a central role in the upcoming Archon Questline &quot;Song of the Welkin Moon,&quot; which will arrive after version Luna I launches on September 10, 2025. While the details remain unofficial, this gives us a look at the mysterious Khaenri’ahn Sinner's potential in-game appearance.Note: This article is based on leaks. Readers are advised to take it with a grain of salt.Genshin Impact Rerir NPC model leak New important NPC model render Version 1 and 2 via hiragara by u/Knight_Steve_ in Genshin_Impact_Leaks The render was shared by a trusted source, Hiragara, showing Rerir’s design in full from multiple angles. As per the leak, his appearance is striking, with long crimson robes, layered armor, and dark accents running across his frame. His face appears bound by bandage-like wrappings, hinting at corruption or punishment tied to his Khaenri’ahn past.The same model render also shows Rerir in an alternate form, covered with Abyss-inflicted features that highlight his role as one of the Five Sinners along with Rhinedottir, Vedrfolnir, etc.For those unfamiliar, these Sinners were a group in the history of Genshin Impact’s lore who were known for paying a heavy price for their deeds in Khaenri'ah, which earned them this title. The colors of Rerir's leaked corrupted design also point toward a connection with the Wild Hunt faction, which is the Abyss in Nod-Krai.Rerir’s silver hair and tall stature fit the tone of other Khaenri’ahn figures already known in Genshin Impact. However, his leaked appearance suggests that both his body and soul may have been irreversibly altered, though the exact extent remains unknown.The appearance of Rerir’s model even as an NPC adds another layer of anticipation to the upcoming version Luna I and the unfolding story in Nod-Krai. Whether he arrives as an enemy, ally, or something in between, his design confirms that HoYoverse is ready to push the Khaenri’ah narrative forward in a major way in the version updates of Nod-Krai.