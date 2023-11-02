Genshin Impact Resounding Melodies concert bundle vs. in-game bundle: Differences and redemption methods

Genshin Impact continues to celebrate its third anniversary with the ongoing Melodies of an Endless Journey concert. Those who bought tickets can contact the officials there to receive a redemption code that will grant them the Resounding Melodies bundle.

This bundle rewards players with a unique limited-time Wind Glider, Primogems, and many other in-game resources.

Those who cannot travel to attend the concerts can simply purchase the same bundle from Genshin Impact's Shop using Genesis Crystals.

Numerous players have recently pointed out a slight difference between the two bundles and their rewards.

In this article, we will be covering everything you need to know about the Resounding Bundle rewards from the concert ticket and in-game shop.

Genshin Impact's two different Resounding Melodies bundles and redemption guide

Resounding Melodies Concert bundle

As many are already aware, HoYoverse is hosting the third Melodies of an Endless Journey concert in honor of Genshin Impact's third anniversary. The event will take place in 12 different locations worldwide. The tour started on October 2, 2023, and will continue through January 20, 2024.

As mentioned previously, Genshin Impact players can book their e-tickets from the official website and interact with the officials at the venue to receive a redemption code, which will provide access to the Resounding Melodies Music bundle.

Claiming it will reward Travelers with the following in their in-game mailbox:

Primogem x980

Wings of Transient Dreams x1

Festive Namecard: Celebration Euphonia x1

Festive Furnishing: Sublime Crane Feather Strings x1

Sticky Honey Roast x5

This code will be valid for one use per account and expires on February 29, 2024, so make sure to redeem it as soon as possible.

Resounding Melodies in-game bundle

Since not everyone can get their hands on the limited tickets, Genshin Impact officials introduced the same music bundle to the shop.

The Resounding Melodies Music bundle will stay active from October 30, 2023, until December 19, 2023, in the middle of version 4.2 update.

Those who purchase the bundle from the in-game shop will receive the following rewards:

Primogem x1000

Wings of Transient Dreams x1

Festive Namecard: Celebration Euphonia x1

Festive Furnishing: Sublime Crane Feather Strings x1

As is evident, the bundle rewards are slightly different in the two cases. The concert bundle rewards include only 980 Primogems and five Sticky Honey Roast, whereas the in-game shop bundle compensates for the absence of the food item with an additional 20 Primogems.

Apart from this minor change, the rest of the rewards remain the same.

Speaking of Primogems, you can also look forward to the 4.2 Special Program that will release juicy details about future content along with new time-limited codes to claim Primogems.