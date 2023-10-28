Genshin Impact Resounding Melodies wind glider preview, bundle availability, price, and more

HoYoverse has announced that the "Resounding Melodies" Music Bundle for Genshin Impact's 3rd anniversary will be available in the in-game shop starting October 30, 2023. The item can be purchased for 1,280 Genesis Crystals. Travelers can obtain a ton of Primogems and a couple of anniversary exclusive items such as a Wind Glider, Namecards, and more from the bundle.

The "Resounding Melodies" Music Bundle can only be purchased once and will be available in the shop until December 19, 2023. This article will cover everything players need to know about Genshin Impact's 3rd anniversary bundle.

Genshin Impact "Resounding Melodies" Music Bundle rewards, price, and more

Genshin Impact recently celebrated its 3rd anniversary by hosting concert web events across the world, and all the concertgoers received a code that can be exchanged for several in-game items. Luckily, the officials have announced that the bundle with similar rewards will also be available for a limited time in the in-game shop starting from October 30, 2023, to December 19, 2023.

Travelers interested in purchasing the "Resounding Melodies" Music Bundle can get it for 1,280 Genesis Crystals after a 40% discount. Here is a list of all the items that can be obtained by buying the anniversary bundle:

Primogems x1,000

Festive Wind Glider "Wings of Transient Dreams" x1

Festive Namecard "Celebration: Euphonia" x1

Festive Furnishing "Sublime Crane Feather Strings" x1

As mentioned earlier, the "Resounding Melodies" Bundle can only be purchased once.

It is important to note that Genshin Impact players who have already received the bundle rewards from the concert tickets will only get 1,000 Primogems and the "Sublime Crane Feather Strings" Furnishing upon purchasing the bundle from the shop. This means that concertgoers who have already received their rewards won't get another copy of the "Wings of Transient Dreams" Wind Glider and "Celebration: Euphonia" Namecard if they purchase the bundle.

A user named GuillermoAM on the EulaMains subreddit recently shared a couple of images to show off their anniversary Wind Glider on Eula, and it looks amazing. The new glider is one of the best in the game in terms of visuals. Unlike other gliders in the game, it has two tails attached to the main pair of wings, and the overall design resembles a crystalfly.

It is worth mentioning that the anniversary bundle costs 1,280 Genesis Crystals, and the travelers get only 1,000 Primogems in return. Hence, it can be said that the additional cost of 280 Crystals is only for the Wind Glider and other items, making it a good deal overall. Even the low-spenders who usually buy Welkin Moon can afford to stack up some Crystals and purchase the concert gift.

Once the "Resounding Melodies" Music Bundle is removed from the in-game shop, it is unlikely the gilder will be available for purchase again in the future.