How to get Genshin Impact Anniversary Concert 2023 bundle

Genshin Impact was released on September 28, 2020, and it will celebrate its third anniversary this year. To commemorate this special occasion, the developers will organize the third edition of Melodies of an Endless Journey concert. The event will be held in 12 different locations around the world, starting from October 2, 2023, to January 20, 2024. Tickets are already on sale.

Genshin Impact will also release Resounding Melodies bundles, which include Primogems, an exclusive furnishing, and a limited edition wind glider. All the concertgoers will receive complimentary gifts. Meanwhile, fans who couldn't attend the event can purchase the bundle from the in-game shop when it is available.

This article will cover everything travelers need to know about the anniversary concert commemorative bundles.

Genshin Impact Melodies of an Endless Journey Concert 2023 bundle and how to get it

Genshin Concert 2023 venues and complimentary gifts (Image via HoYoverse)

To celebrate Genshin Impact's three-year anniversary, HoYoverse is conducting the third edition of the Melodies of an Endless Journey Concert, which will be held in 12 different venues around the world. The tour will begin on October 2, 2023, and end on January 20, 2024.

All the fans who attend the concert will receive a unique redemption code, which can be exchanged for the following rewards:

Primogems x980

Resounding Melodies Festive Namecard x1

Resounding Melodies Festive Wind Glider x1

Resounding Melodies Festive Furnishing x1

Sticky Honey Roast x5

The redemption code can only be used once per game account and will remain valid until February 29, 2024, so make sure to claim the rewards as soon as possible.

Since the concert tickets are limited, some fans might miss out on them. Luckily, HoYoverse has announced that they will add the Resounding Melodies bundle to the in-game shop on November 1, 2023, and it will be available till December 19, 2023. However, the items will be slightly different from the ones acquired from the code:

Primogems x1,000

Resounding Melodies Festive Namecard x1

Resounding Melodies Festive Wind Glider x1

Resounding Melodies Festive Furnishing x1

The price of the Resounding Melodies bundle is 1,280 Genesis Crystal, which is a pretty good deal for any spender. One Genesis Crystal is worth one Primogem in Genshin Impact, and the gift contains 1,000 Primogems. This means fans technically only need to pay 280 crystals for an exclusive namecard, glider, and furnishing.

Play Overture of Wandering Notes Web Event for free 40 Primogems

Genshin Impact has released a new web event called Overture of Wandering Notes to celebrate the upcoming Melodies of the Endless Journey 2023 Concert. The event will end on October 19, 2023.

Travelers can head to HoYoverse's official website to take part in Overture of Wandering Notes to obtain 40 free Primogem rewards along with a Commemorative Character-Themed Concert Ticket.