Genshin Impact reveals Thoma's character demo, abilities, stats, and more

Genshin Impact players are excited about the arrival of Thoma in the 2.2 update, and miHoYo has added to the hype by officially revealing the demo, story, and abilities of the new four-star character.

From his Hangout event, it was already discovered that Thoma is a defensive Pyro shield character that uses Polearms. Genshin Impact has now released his talents, Elemental abilities, and shield stats as well.

Here's everything players need to know about Thoma before he gets featured in the Moment of Bloom banner alongside Hu Tao, Sayu, and Diona.

Genshin Impact reveals Pyro character Thoma's attacks and talents

Genshin Impact has described Thoma as a character that can attack as well protect at the same time. This is primarily because of his talents, that are:

Blazing Blessing (Elemental Skill)- Thoma vaults forward and delivers AoE Pyro DMG. At the same time, he summons a shield called Blazing Barrier.

Crimson Ooyoroi (Elemental Burst)- Thoma yet again deals AoE Pyro DMG and activates the Scorching Ooyoroi effect.

The Blazing Barrier is a great shield for any party member, thanks to the following characteristics:

Absorbs Pyro DMG 250% more effectively.

When a new shield is obtained, the remaining DMG absorption of the existing shield will stack and the duration will be refreshed.

8s duration and 15s cooldown.

The Scorching Ooyoroi effect, activated by Thoma's Elemental Burst, buffs the Pyro DMG of the party in the following ways:

The active characters' Normal Attacks deal AoE Pyro DMG and also activate a shield.

The capabilities of the shield remain the same as during Thoma's Elemental Skill.

In terms of shields, Thoma's playstyle is similar to Zhongli as the strength of his shield scales off from the maximum HP.

On the flip side, Thoma's Elemental Burst resembles Xingqiu. In place of Hydro DMG, the attacks of party members deal Pyro DMG with it.

Genshin Impact reveals Thoma's character demo

In the character demo, Thoma reveals that he likes housekeeping which includes tasks such as cleaning, cooking, and mending. He also talks about the differences between the residents of Mondstadt and Inazuma as he's spent a considerable amount of time in both regions.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



It's just that such excitement occasionally attracts some uninvited guests...



But no need to worry, because Thoma will protect you.



youtu.be/HPoeE5PRWTw



With the sociable Thoma, there's always a lot of lively encounters and fun to be had.

It's just that such excitement occasionally attracts some uninvited guests...

But no need to worry, because Thoma will protect you.

Most importantly, the character demo showcased Thoma's normal attack, charged attack, Elemental skill, and Elemental Burst.

It was evident that Thoma can constantly deal Pyro DMG and summon shields. To say the least, he seems like an ideal support character.

It is safe to assume that Thoma will get an overwhelmingly positive response from the Genshin Impact community upon his release. The hype surrounding the character is already unreal owing to his unique playstyle and fascinating lore.

