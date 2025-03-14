Genshin Impact reveals Varka's current whereabouts

Varka is a much-hyped NPC character in Genshin Impact, although he has never physically appeared in-game. Any and all information that is currently known about him has been collected from mentions by playable characters and NPCs. For newer players or those who might have forgotten, Varka is the Grand Master of the Mondstadt Knights of Favonius organization.

Recently, Jean's birthday letter has revealed some information that tells us about Varka's current whereabouts in Teyvat. Read on to learn more about this latest lore drop regarding the very popular character Varka in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: Varka's current location revealed in Jean's birthday letter

All playable characters in Genshin Impact send letters to players on their birthdays, wherein they talk about various topics and occasionally invite the player to join them for their birthday. Jean's letter for her birthday this year not only talks about the Knights of Favonius' expedition but also mentions Grand Master Varka's current location.

According to Jean's birthday letter, Varka (and some members of the Knights of Favonius expedition team) is currently in Nod-Krai. This is the next region in Genshin Impact that players will be journeying to once the Natlan arc is complete. According to information revealed by the developers, Nod-Krai is a part of Snezhnaya, although it functions as an autonomous area. Various factions from all parts of Teyvat can also be found in Nod-Krai.

With Varka's current location seemingly being in the next region to be unveiled, it is highly likely that players will get a glimpse of the Knights of Favonius' Grand Master upon reaching Nod-Krai. While no information regarding the region's actual release date is available yet, leakers have hinted at it being playable either in the last patch of version 5 or in version 6.0.

Meanwhile, Nod-Krai has been recently teased by the developers in a new Genshin Impact web event titled "Song of the Welkin Moon", which revealed some interesting lore about the Moon Sisters of Teyvat while also dropping a hidden image of the next region.

What else do we know about Varka?

Other than Jean namedropping Varka in her birthday letter, the latter was also part of Mavuika's drip marketing, wherein he had the following to say about her:

"Mavuika? Ohh! You mean the one who competed with me in the Stadium of the Sacred Flame! Hahaha, you'd think an Archon could hold their liquor better than that! Uh... what? They said I got wasted first? No freaking way, not a chance! That day, I was... uh, hang on a sec, now why did I go see the Pyro Archon that day again...?"

With Varka being mentioned so many times throughout the game and twice recently, speculations are rife about his model and design finally being revealed in a future Genshin Impact update.

