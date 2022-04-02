Genshin Impact reverts changes to Yae Miko's mechanism, players get 100 Primogems as compensation

Genshin Impact version 2.6 slightly adjusted Yae Miko's Elemental Skill, but the backlash by the community has compelled HoYoverse to rollback the fix.

Yae Miko is easily one of the most controversial characters ever. She has played a major role in the Inazuma storyline owing to which players had sky-scraping expectations from her combat abilities.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Greetings, dear Travelers.



Since the Version 2.6 update, we have made a series of adjustments to the enemy targeting mechanisms in Genshin Impact to optimize the gameplay experience.



View details here:

hoyolab.com/article_pre/69… Regarding Yae Miko's Targeting MechanismGreetings, dear Travelers.Since the Version 2.6 update, we have made a series of adjustments to the enemy targeting mechanisms in Genshin Impact to optimize the gameplay experience.View details here: Regarding Yae Miko's Targeting MechanismGreetings, dear Travelers.Since the Version 2.6 update, we have made a series of adjustments to the enemy targeting mechanisms in Genshin Impact to optimize the gameplay experience. View details here:hoyolab.com/article_pre/69…

As it turns out, the 5-star Electro Catalyst user isn't the best damage dealer and the auto-targeting mechanics in her Elemental Skill have some glaring issues.

Here's why HoYoverse was forced to take back the changes it made to Yae Miko's targeting mechanic in the 2.6 update.

Changes to Yae Miko's Elemental Skill in Genshin Impact version 2.6 explained

With Genshin Impact version 2.6, the Sesshou Sakuras summoned by Yae Miko's Elemental Skill dealt Electro DMG to the 'nearest' opponents. At the character's launch, the Sakuras used to hit 'random' opponents.

The developers claimed that these changes were necessary to improve the player experience while using Yae Miko. Apparently, they made her attack logic clearer and easier to control.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Greetings, dear Travelers.



We will roll back the Yae Miko targeting fix in an update on 2022/04/06. Other targeting-related changes will remain in effect.



View details here:

hoyolab.com/article_pre/69… Rollback: Fix to Yae Miko's Targeting MechanicGreetings, dear Travelers.We will roll back the Yae Miko targeting fix in an update on 2022/04/06. Other targeting-related changes will remain in effect.View details here: Rollback: Fix to Yae Miko's Targeting MechanicGreetings, dear Travelers.We will roll back the Yae Miko targeting fix in an update on 2022/04/06. Other targeting-related changes will remain in effect. View details here:hoyolab.com/article_pre/69…

However, these changes were seen as nerfs by the majority of players for the following reasons:

Yae Miko's second constellation increased the range of the Sesshou Sakura by 60%, but it became irrelevant with the Sakuras now focusing on the 'nearest' enemies.

Yae Miko won't be able to target ranged enemies which was supposed to be her biggest selling point.

If the 'nearest' enemy is shielded, Yae Miko deals 0 damage to them.

It is no surprise that players were furious about the changes made to Yae Miko's kit. The 5-star character was already underperforming, and the nerfs made her even worse.

Genshin Impact players to get 100 Primogems compensation in version 2.6.

In a recent blog post, the developers admitted that they did not consider the implications of changes in Yae Miko's kit in all scenarios. Accordingly, they've apologized to players for the inconvenience.

ji ✷ TEAM SVT @aesvtz they nerf yae miko and now she’s unusable. I’m so upset abt this they nerf yae miko and now she’s unusable. I’m so upset abt this

The rollback of this fix will take effect on April 6, 2022 at 4:00 PM (UTC+8). Players will also receive 100 Primogems as compensation for the same. It is worth noting that travelers must be AR 5 to collect the compensation, and they must claim it before April 9, 2022.

Despite Yae Miko receiving a negative response from the Genshin Impact community, Kamisato Ayato has certainly lived up to the hype. The 5-star Hydro Sword user is a great damage dealer, and the same can be expected from Yelan in version 2.7.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan