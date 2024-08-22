Genshin Impact Ring of Yaxche stats, materials, and best characters

Ring of Yaxche in Genshin Impact is a brand new 4-star craftable catalyst set to come with the upcoming Natlan region. It can be a great free-to-play-friendly option for a few characters, providing HP% and Normal Attack buffs. Besides crafting, you can obtain the Ring of Yaxche in Genshin Impact by participating in the Off We Go to the Nation of Pyro! web event.

This article will go over all the materials you need to upgrade the Ring of Yaxche, its stats, and the best characters who can use it.

Note: The material section for this article is based on information from Honey Impact. Some things may be different in the final release.

Ring of Yaxche in Genshin Impact: Essential details

Stats and best characters

The catalyst (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is everything you need to know about the stats for the Ring of Yaxche catalyst coming with Genshin Impact version 5.0.

Base ATK : 510

: 510 Second stat : 41.3% HP

: 41.3% HP Passive: Using an Elemental Skill grants the Jade-Forged Crown effect: Every 1,000 Max HP will increase the Normal Attack DMG dealt by the equipping character by 0.6% for 10s. Normal Attack DMG can be increased this way by a maximum of 16%.

At Refinement Rank 5, this craftable catalyst can give you a whopping 32% boost to your Normal Attack DMG, making it one of the best choices for DPS units that can deal damage using their basic attacks and scales off HP.

Best characters (Image via HoYoverse)

The following characters can take full advantage of this f2p catalyst in Genshin Impact version 5.0.

Mualani

Kokomi

Barbara

Baizhu

Mualani is the strongest contender for this catalyst, as it is her best free-to-play choice. Kokomi, Baizhu, and Barbara will be situational users, as they do have better free alternatives. But in case you want to do some damage with them, you can always put the Ring of Yaxche catalyst on them.

Ring of Yaxche Horn ascension materials

The materials (Image via HoYoverse)

Delirious Decadence of the Sacred Lord x 3

Delirious Desolution of the Sacred Lord x 9

Delirious Demeanor of the Sacred Lord x 9

Delirious Divinity of the Sacred Lord x 4

Shard of a Scattered Will x 15

Locus of a Clear Will x 18

Sigil of a Striding Will x 27

Damaged Mask x 10

Stained Mask x 15

Ominous Mask x 18

Mora x 150,000

Being one of the craftable weapons, it is easier to obtain some good refinements as the first copy will most likely be free from the Off We Go to the Nation of Pyro! web event. If you pull for Mualani and want to get a strong weapon for her, your best choice will be to either use this or the Ash-Graven Drinking Horn weapon from the events in the Genshin Impact 5.0 update.

