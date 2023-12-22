Genshin Impact Roses and Muskets event character locations

Roses and Muskets, the ongoing flagship event in Genshin Impact version 4.3, offers a notably enjoyable experience for Travelers. Throughout this event, players get to meet several characters from both Fontaine and Inazuma, such as Ayaka, Yoimiya, Chiori, and Furina. Luckily, there are five story acts in this event, and after completing each act, players can also meet some of the characters at specific locations.

However, it is important to note that these spots are not permanent, and the availability of the character will entirely depend on the story progression. On that note, travelers can find the locations of all the characters they can meet after completing each event quest.

Genshin Impact 4.3 Roses and Muskets character locations

Day 1 character locations

Kamisato Ayaka and Yoimiya's location

Ayaka and Yoimiya are at Cafe Lucerne (Image via HoYoverse)

After completing the first act in the Genshin Impact Roses and Muskets event, you can find Kamisato Ayaka and Yoimiya enjoying desserts and planning their next outing at Cafe Lucerne in the Court of Fontaine.

Ayato and Neuvillette's location

Ayato can be seen talking to Neuvillette (Image via HoYoverse)

You can find Kamisato Ayato near Palais Mermonia with a surprise guest, Neuvillette, even though he did not appear in the event story. Teleport to the Statue of The Seven in the Court of Fontaine and head right. You can find them right above the stairs.

Chiori and Xavier's location

Chiori and Xavier (Image via HoYoverse)

Chiori and Xavier can be found near the huge mechanical fountain at the plaza. To meet them, you can teleport to the waypoint above the Waterway Hub and jump down towards the fountain.

Day 2 character locations

Chevreuse

Chevreuse is in Fleuve Cendre (Image via HoYoverse)

Unfortunately, you can only meet one character on the event's second day. After completing the second story act, you can find Chevreuse in Fleuve Cendre. Simply teleport here and walk straight towards the stairs.

As mentioned earlier, there are five story acts in the Genshin Impact Roses and Muskets event, and as of this writing, only two are available. The character locations of other days will be updated once the quests are unlocked.