Genshin Impact's "A Sea of Lights" fan art event is about to end: Here is how to participate and win Primogems

Genshin Impact is rewarding 10,000 Primogems to the five best pieces of fan art for its event called "A Sea Of Lights."
A total of 90 winners will be selected. The huge prize pool includes Primogems, subscriptions of graphic designing tools, and software. The event's submission period ends on February 24th, 23:59 (UTC+8).
How to participate in the "A Sea of Lights" fan-art event in Genshin Impact
The following steps will allow players to submit their digital or hand-drawn art in the event forum:
- Players have to create their original fan art digitally or hand-made and make sure it meets the eligibility criteria mentioned later in the post.
- After completing the artwork, players have to post their work in the Billboards section of the Genshin Impact forum, mentioning "A Sea of lights."
Eligibility for a valid submission in "A Sea of Lights" fan-art event in Genshin Impact
- The fan art must be colored and completed. Incomplete works will not be considered.
- Participants must include their work-in-progress/unfinished art along with finished work as evidence of their ownership.
- The artwork can contain the artist's signature at one of the corners. No additional text or request must be present on it.
- Artists must name their artwork and mention their inspiration and outline of the work.
- Participants must have their "Add watermark when uploading photos " option disabled in their Mihoyo account settings to get rid of the automated watermark upon uploading.
- The submission must be made before Feb 24th 23:59 (UTC+8).
- Up to five fan art submissions are allowed per person.
Rewards of "A Sea of Lights" fan art event in Genshin Impact
- Gold Medal (five Winners): 10,000 Free Primogems and Adobe all apps subscription (one year)
- Silver Medal (10 Winners): 5,000 Primogems and Adobe Photoshop subscription
- Bronze Medal (15 winners): 3.000 Primogems and Clip studio Paint X subscription
- Runners-up (30 Winners): 1.000 Primogems and Clip studio pain X subscription
- Commended (30 Winners): 1.000 Primogems
Schedule for "A Sea of Lights" fan art event in Genshin Impact
Submission: Feb 2nd- 24th
Judgment: Feb 25th - March 10th
Voting: Feb 18th - March 5th
Vote counting: March 8th - 10th
Result declaration: March 11th - 16th
Rewards distribution: March 17th onwards
The event is open to participants from all regions and across all platforms. However, players might need to increase their forum account level to level two to be able to upload artworks. For further queries and detailed eligibility criteria, interested players can read the official announcement here.
Published 23 Feb 2021, 21:36 IST