Genshin Impact's "A Sea of Lights" fan art event is about to end: Here is how to participate and win Primogems

Genshin Impact is rewarding 10,000 Primogems to the five best pieces of fan art for its event called "A Sea Of Lights."

A total of 90 winners will be selected. The huge prize pool includes Primogems, subscriptions of graphic designing tools, and software. The event's submission period ends on February 24th, 23:59 (UTC+8).

Travelers!



Liyue's Lantern Rite festival will soon be upon us, and the "A Sea of Lights" fan art event is right around the corner!



Head over to the Genshin Impact community (HoYoLAB) to access the full information regarding the event >>>https://t.co/kVcNckCilO#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/5w28IxyJNH — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) January 27, 2021

How to participate in the "A Sea of Lights" fan-art event in Genshin Impact

The following steps will allow players to submit their digital or hand-drawn art in the event forum:

Players have to create their original fan art digitally or hand-made and make sure it meets the eligibility criteria mentioned later in the post. After completing the artwork, players have to post their work in the Billboards section of the Genshin Impact forum, mentioning "A Sea of lights."

ALSO READ: Genshin Impact: More leaks and information on Abyss Herald revealed.

"Respite" (A Sea of Lights Fanart)



Xiao battles endlessly during the Lantern Rite:

"Loneliness? Peace? Or was it his fears for the future? The young-seeming adeptus searched his heart, only to find no answers." —Xiao's Vision Story#GenshinImpact #原神 #Xiao #魈 #LanternRite pic.twitter.com/AFUkfNoOrf — V (@vtasart) February 22, 2021

Eligibility for a valid submission in "A Sea of Lights" fan-art event in Genshin Impact

The fan art must be colored and completed. Incomplete works will not be considered.

Participants must include their work-in-progress/unfinished art along with finished work as evidence of their ownership.

The artwork can contain the artist's signature at one of the corners. No additional text or request must be present on it.

Artists must name their artwork and mention their inspiration and outline of the work.

Participants must have their "Add watermark when uploading photos " option disabled in their Mihoyo account settings to get rid of the automated watermark upon uploading.

The submission must be made before Feb 24th 23:59 (UTC+8).

Up to five fan art submissions are allowed per person.

Advertisement

Dear Travelers!



Please note that "A Sea of Lights" Fan Art event's submission period will end tomorrow (February 24th) at 23:59 (UTC+8)



Please submit your work before the deadline and make sure it meets all the requirements: https://t.co/kVcNckCilO#GenshinImpact — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) February 23, 2021

Rewards of "A Sea of Lights" fan art event in Genshin Impact

Gold Medal (five Winners): 10,000 Free Primogems and Adobe all apps subscription (one year)

Silver Medal (10 Winners): 5,000 Primogems and Adobe Photoshop subscription

Bronze Medal (15 winners): 3.000 Primogems and Clip studio Paint X subscription

Runners-up (30 Winners): 1.000 Primogems and Clip studio pain X subscription

Commended (30 Winners): 1.000 Primogems

ALSO READ: Genshin Impact V1.4 leaks: Windblume name card and Breezy Lyre revealed

Schedule for "A Sea of Lights" fan art event in Genshin Impact

Submission: Feb 2nd- 24th

Judgment: Feb 25th - March 10th

Advertisement

Voting: Feb 18th - March 5th

Vote counting: March 8th - 10th

Result declaration: March 11th - 16th

Rewards distribution: March 17th onwards

The event is open to participants from all regions and across all platforms. However, players might need to increase their forum account level to level two to be able to upload artworks. For further queries and detailed eligibility criteria, interested players can read the official announcement here.

ALSO READ: Genshin Impact V1.4 leaks: Rosaria's name card and signature dish revealed