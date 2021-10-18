Genshin Impact’s Childe second rerun is a hit in Japan, but global sales are disappointing

Japan’s choices when it comes to character preference in Genshin Impact are often quite different from the rest of the world.

“Chasing the meta” is not something that they are known for, which is one of the reasons why players find a great disparity in banner revenue for particular characters in Japan compared to other parts of the world.

Revenue for Genshin Impact from iOS devices (Image via Genshinlab)

One such recent example is Childe/Tartaglia, who had one of the worst day one revenues in China on his second banner rerun. This was by far the lowest in Genshin Impact history, and the banner was only able to earn somewhere around 0.59 USD on iOS, according to Genshinlab.

However, the revenue that Childe’s second rerun picked up in Japan on day one is almost equal to Raiden Shogun/Baal, making it quite a successful affair for miHoYo in this particular market.

Genshin Impact’s Childe and Kokomi are very successful in Japan

In the Genshin Impact “Childemains” subreddit, some players discussed the success that one of the Tsaritsa’s Harbingers has had in Japan. Childe’s day one revenue on the second rerun was the same as Raiden Shogun, the Archon, whose banner broke records when it came to worldwide income.

While there is a lot of argument and conjecture amongst community members as to why there is such a massive disparity in Japan, there is one common consensus which most tend to agree with.

Japanese Genshin Impact players don’t like following the meta or mainstream trends when it comes to miHoYo’s flagship title.

Appearance, gameplay, and other aspects like the voice actor behind said character play a vital role in the characters they prefer.

Previously a similar disparity occurred with Sangonomiya Kokomi, who still holds the position of the least popular character in Genshin Impact. She had generated the lowest worldwide revenue out of the lot during her first banner run.

However, she was incredibly popular in Japan, and her banner even outperformed Zhongli’s rerun sales. The reason for this is that Kokomi, in the Japanese voice-over, is brought to life by Suzuko Mimori, known for her work in animes like Digimon Adventures, Senran Kagura, Danganropa, and Kamisami Kiss.

She is quite a revered voice actor, and the incredible work that she has done with Kokomi made the character such a big hit in Japan.

Similarly, Childe’s basic appearance, kit design, and gameplay that allows him to be a support and enable the rest of the party members are some of the things that attract Japanese Genshin Impact players.

This is one of the biggest reasons why many in the community feel that the Harbinger picked up so much revenue in the nation, even when it was his third banner run.

