Genshin Impact's Hu Tao rerun revenue surpasses her first banner sales in just 3 days in China

Hu Tao’s rerun banner has been highly anticipated by the Genshin Impact community for quite some time now.

The Director of the Wangsheng Funeral Parlor is highly sought after by players. Many community members across the globe even conducted rituals just to increase their luck of pulling her once the banner went live.

Hu Tao’s popularity is at an all-time high at the moment, and according to GenshinLab.com, her first rerun banner revenue on the iOS market in China has already surpassed that of her initial release in just three days.

The pyro character is often considered to be meta in many team compositions. Hu Tao is also primarily used as a main DPS or sub DPS in Genshin Impact, so players who champion her are quite keen on maxing out her Constellations as soon as possible.

Hu Tao’s banner will come to a close in a couple of days’ time, ending the Genshin Impact 2.2 cycle and starting 2.3. Her banner will come to an end at the following timings across all regions:

China: November 24, 5.00 am (CST)

India: November 24, 2.30 am (IST)

Japan: November 24, 6.00 am (JST)

UK: November 23, 9.00 pm (GMT)

USA: November 23, 4.00 pm (EST)

Hu Tao’s Genshin Impact rerun tops revenue from her initial release

Hu Tao’s first rerun was incredibly successful in phase 2 of Genshin Impact’s 2.2 cycle. Her banner did so well, that the generated revenue was enough to rival the success of Raiden Shogun’s in China when her release banner went live in September.

The sales figures for Genshin Impact in recent months (Image via Chandashi)

What’s surprising about this amount of revenue generation is that second banner runs often do not do as well as the very first ones. Some prime examples of this include the case of Childe and Klee, whose reruns were some of the worst in Genshin Impact history.

So what made Hu Tao’s rerun such a big success this time around? Well, here are some of her biggest selling points:

She has one of the best DPS potentials in the game.

Her VA is well known by the Chinese Genshin Impact community.

She has a lyrical background with a lot of cultural depth to her personality and character design.

Her BiS weapon, Staff of Homa, is running alongside her banner.

All these factors made Hu Tao an incredible success during her banner rerun, and with a lot more days to go before the next version drops in, it will be quite interesting to see the final revenue that her banner attracts.

