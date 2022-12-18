Sakura Blooms are a local specialty found only on Narukami Island. In Genshin Impact 3.3, Kamisato Ayaka and Kamisato Ayato are the only two characters that require these ascension materials, with both needing 168 each.

They appear in the form of a beautiful pink foggy spot with a couple of Sakura petals floating around it. The materials do not have a physical form per se and must be approached in an Electro manner. Sakura Blooms can be found in the wild, in almost every corner, and at the most random places on Narukami Island.

Where to find Sakura Blooms in Genshin Impact

With Ayato’s rerun banner just around the corner, this is a good time for all his fans who wish to summon him to start farming Sakura Blooms. Since a total of 75 can be found on a single map, with a respawn time of 48 hours or four days, players will need to wait four days to gather all 168 if they are starting with zero.

Genshin Impact fans can also visit their friends’ worlds and collect the material faster.

Sakura Blooms - before and after Electro reaction (Image via HoYoverse)

Before farming, all Genshin Impact players must note that similar to the Dandelion Seeds, Sakura Blooms can be collected only by materializing them using an Electro reaction. Hence, it is advised to have at least one Electro character in the party.

Using Lisa is ideal as she can create Electro reactions from just her normal attacks, and every Genshin Impact receives a free copy of her in the initial stages of the game.

1) Inazuma City to Kamisato Estate

Inazuma City farming route (Image via HoYoverse)

Inazuma City is a great place to start farming Sakura Blooms. This is one of the easiest routes and players will usually not encounter any mobs while farming.

The first Sakura Bloom can be found near the Teleport Waypoint in the middle of Inazuma City. After collecting it, players can follow the directions shown in the above image to move along the outer parts to reach the area around the main city entrance.

After gathering all of them, they can slowly pass through the Byakko Plain and collect the remaining Blooms near the city. Following the same direction, they can finally enter the Chinju Forest and start gathering the material all the way up to the Kamisato Estate.

2) Mt. Yougou

Farming Sakura Blooms around Mt. Yougou and Narukami Shrine (Image via HoYoverse)

It is important to note that the material appears in an underground cavern below Mt. Yougou, which has the highest concentration of Sakura Blooms.

They can be found around the Grand Narukami Shrine at the top of the mountain, and also around. Additionally, a few can even be seen over floating rocks on the south side of the Shrine. Players can also use the Genshin Impact Interactive Map to know the exact location as some Sakura Blooms can be a bit difficult to find.

Some spawns can also be found in the underground cave under Mt. Yougou, but players must complete the Sacred Sakura Cleansing Ritual World Quest to unlock the area.

3) Araumi Route

Final Sakura Blooms farming route through Araumi (Image via HoYoverse)

This is the final route for this farming guide. It is recommended to start by teleporting near the Domain: Court of Flowing Sand, located on the north side of Mt. Yougou.

By following the directions in the above image, players can move toward Araumi. It is advised to carry a strong DPS while following this route as multiple mobs can be seen in this area.

Finally, they can teleport to the south of Araumi and glide down to collect all the remaining Sakura Blooms. After completing these three routes, all Genshin Impact players should have 74 of the item in their inventory.

Final Sakura Bloom

The final Sakura Bloom (Image via HoYoverse)

The final spawn can be found on a small remote island on the northeast side of Narukami Island. It is recommended to summon the Waverider to reach the location.

Poll : 0 votes