Genshin Impact Sea of Bygone Eras Viewpoint locations

Genshin Impact 4.6 has introduced the Sea of Bygone Eras region filled with chests, puzzles, and collectibles. This also includes viewpoints, which are purple glowing marks, that you can interact with. They are a minor collective but are essential for completionists to fill up their archives. The new underwater region has 11 viewpoints that capture the beauty of major landmarks. Depending on the terrain, some viewpoints can be easy to find, while others are trickier to locate.

In this article, we cover the locations of all 11 viewpoints in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: All Sea of Bygone Viewpoint locations

Location #1: Initium Iani

The first location is on top of Coral Reef (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact players can find their first viewpoint near the edge of the map, southeast of Initium Iani. Use the closest teleport waypoint and head towards the marked location in the image. It will be placed on top of a coral reef and its color will make it stand out, so you can't miss it.

Location #2: Portus Anticus

The next location is near a Praetorian Golem (Image via HoYoverse)

Use the teleport waypoint inside Portus Anticus and head southwest. Those who haven't unlocked this can use the Initium Iani's northern waypoint and enter the underwater cavern. You will find the second viewpoint near a Praetorian Golem guarding a harp.

Location #3: Alta Semita

Beside teleport waypoint (Image via HoYoverse)

This viewpoint can only be accessed by completing the Gradus ad Capitolium World Quest in Genshin Impact. In this quest, you will fix the bridge with the help of Scylla so you can enter Domus Aurea. Visit Alta Semita's southeast waypoint after you're done with this quest to find the viewpoint mark placed beside it.

Location #4: Collegium Phonascorum

Inside underwater cavern (Image via HoYoverse)

Sea of Bygone Eras' fourth viewpoint is located inside Alta Semita's only underwater cavern. Teleport to Collegium Phonascorum waypoint and head inside. You will find the viewpoint mark a little farther from the waypoint.

Location #5: Domus Aurea

Domus Aurea: Lower Level (Image via HoYoverse)

The next viewpoint is located inside the Domus Aurea. Teleport to the Domus Aurea lower level teleport waypoint and follow the stairs to find this collectible. Keep in mind that you must complete the Fortune Plango Vulnera World Quest.

Thus, there is a chance you might have already collected this during the Genshin Impact quest.

Location #6: Domus Aurea

Domus Aurea: Upper Level (Image via HoYoverse)

The last viewpoint can also be found in the Fortune Plango Vulnera World Quest. In the quest, you will have to travel to the upper level of Domus Aurea where you will find a teleport waypoint and the viewpoint mark.

There is a high chance that many players who have completed the 4.6 World Quest must have already collected this collectible.

