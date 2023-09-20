Genshin Impact September 2023 redeem codes: Three new codes and rewards

Genshin Impact has released new redemption codes that can be exchanged for several in-game rewards. These are different from codes that were shared during the recent livestream program. Unfortunately, they do not award Primogems upon redemption. That said, the items obtained from using the codes aren't bad either. You can acquire free Mora, character EXP books, a bunch of food, and other stuff.

In any case, you can find all the newly released redemption codes in this article. Their expiration date is currently unknown, but it would still be recommended to use them as soon as possible since they can become invalid anytime.

Genshin Impact new redemption codes and rewards in September 2023

Type in the valid code (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is a list of all three new redemption codes and their rewards released in September 2023:

MT8PCZYVG2T5

Mora x10,000

Adventurer's Experience x10

Fine Enchantment Ore x5

Stir-Fried Fish Noodles x5

Jueyun Chili Chicken x5

NA9NDHHCZKTD

Mora x10,000

Adventurer's Experience x10

Fine Enchantment Ore x5

Stir-Fried Fish Noodles x5

Jueyun Chili Chicken x5

TA97CGHDHJTH

Mora x10,000

Adventurer's Experience x10

Fine Enchantment Ore x5

Stir-Fried Fish Noodles x5

Jueyun Chili Chicken x5

Unfortunately, there are no Primogem rewards, and the items obtained from all three codes are the same. As mentioned earlier, their expiration date is not known at the moment, but it is advised that you redeem them as soon as possible.

How to use the redemption codes?

There are two ways to redeem the codes in Genshin Impact. The first option is to go to the game's official website, and the other is to do it via in-game settings. Here's how you can redeem the codes using the first method:

Genshin Impact's official website (Image via HoYoverse)

Head to Genshin Impact's official website and head over to the Redeem section. Next, log in using your HoYoverse account and choose the server you play in. Now type in the valid code and click on Redeem. The rewards will be sent to your account within 15 to 20 minutes, and you can collect them from the in-game mailbox.

This method is fairly easy and faster since you can use the codes without launching the Genshin Impact app and collect the rewards whenever you open the game next.

Redeem codes in the game from the settings (Image via HoYoverse)

For the second method, you will need to launch the game. Go to the Paimon Menu and click on Settings. Look for the Account option (third from below) and access it. Next, click on Redeem Now, enter the valid code, and press on Exchange. Usually, you should be able to collect the rewards immediately from the mailbox. That said, if they don't show up for a while, there's no reason to worry.