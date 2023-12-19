Genshin Impact server downtime (December 20): Servers to be taken down at 6 am (UTC+8)

The long-waited Genshin Impact 4.3 update will be released in less than a day. The new Fontaine patch will introduce a couple of new characters as well as release two new playable units, namely Navia and Chevreuse. Before the update goes live, there will be a short maintenance period, and all the servers will be offline during this time. The downtime is expected to last around five hours.

Genshin Impact version 4.3 will go live as soon as the maintenance ends. Travelers can check out the exact update maintenance timings in this article and the downtime period start and end timings across some of the major time zones.

Genshin Impact servers will be taken down for five hours today (December 20)

According to the official announcement by Genshin Impact on Twitter, the update maintenance for the upcoming version 4.3 will begin on December 20, 2023, at 6 am (UTC+8) across all servers simultaneously. As already established, it is expected to take five hours until the servers return online. This means that the new update will be online at 11 am (UTC+8).

Here's a universal countdown to the new update that everyone can refer to:

The timer above indicates the time until version 4.3 is released worldwide. It is worth mentioning that the countdown also applies to Navia and Ayaka's banners since the first phase will begin as soon as the new update goes live.

Genshin Impact server downtime starting time in different time zones

As mentioned earlier, the version 4.3 update maintenance will begin on December 20, 2023, at 6 am (UTC+8). Since this time zone doesn't apply to everyone, here is a list of the starting times of the downtime period across different time zones:

PT: December 19 at 2 pm

December 19 at 2 pm ET: December 19 at 5 pm

December 19 at 5 pm UTC: December 19 at 10 pm

December 19 at 10 pm IST: December 20 at 3:30 am

December 20 at 3:30 am JST: December 20 at 7 am

It is important to remember that while the servers are down, Travelers won't be able to log in to the game. So, it is advised to complete any unfinished tasks and consume Resin beforehand.

Genshin Impact server downtime ending time in different time zones

Since the maintenance is expected to take five hours, the version 4.3 update will go live at the following times across different time zones:

PT: December 19 at 7 pm

December 19 at 7 pm ET: December 19 at 10 pm

December 19 at 10 pm UTC: December 20 at 3 am

December 20 at 3 am IST: December 20 at 8:30 am

December 20 at 8:30 am JST: December 20 at 12 pm

Once the servers are up again, every player will get 600 Primogems as compensation for the time taken for the update maintenance.