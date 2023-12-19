Genshin Impact 4.3 maintenance and update countdown

The Genshin Impact 4.3 update will go live in less than a day, and the exact timings for server maintenance have been announced. The downtime is estimated to last five hours, and the patch will be online soon after. In addition, Navia and Ayaka's Event Wishes will be released and available for 21 days.

Without further delay, here is the complete maintenance schedule for version 4.3, along with a countdown showcasing the time left until the update.

Countdown to Genshin Impact 4.3 and server maintenance schedule

Maintenance for the upcoming Genshin Impact 4.3 update will be released at 11 am (UTC+8) and begin on December 20, 2023, at 6 am (UTC+8). Here's a complete maintenance schedule for all the major time zones:

American Timezones (December 19, 2023)

Pacific Standard Time: 2 pm - 7 pm

Mountain Standard Time: 3 pm - 8 pm

Central Standard Time: 4 pm - 9 pm

Eastern Standard Time: 5 pm - 10 pm

European Timezones (December 19-20, 2023)

Western European Time: 10 pm - 3 am

Central European Time: 11 pm - 4 am

Eastern European Time: 12 am - 5 am

Asian Timezones (December 20, 2023)

India Standard Time: 3:30 am - 8:30 am

China Standard Time: 6 am - 11 am

Philippine Standard Time: 6 am - 11 am

Japanese Standard Time: 7 am - 12 pm

Korea Standard Time: 7 am -12 pm

Once the maintenance is complete and all servers are back online, travelers will get 600 Primogems as compensation. The freebies can be collected from the in-game mailbox.

Here is a universal countdown that shows the time left until Genshin Impact version 4.3 is released:

Since the first phase of version 4.3 will begin as soon as the update is live, travelers can also refer to the above time to check on the time left until Navia and Ayaka's banners are released.

Genshin Impact 4.3 banner schedule

Here is the complete version 4.3 banner schedule:

Phase I (December 20, 2023 - January 10, 2024)

Navia (5-star Geo)

Ayaka (5-star Cryo)

Rosaria (4-star Cryo)

Candace (4-star Hydro)

Sucrose (4-star Anemo)

Phase II (January 10 - 31, 2024)

Raiden Shogun (5-star Electro)

Yoimiya (5-star Pyro)

Chevreuse (4-star Pyro)

The remaining 4-star characters in the second phase will be revealed at a later date.