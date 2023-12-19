Genshin Impact server downtime schedule and version 4.3 release time

HoYoverse has announced the server maintenance timings for the upcoming Genshin Impact 4.3 update. The new Fontaine patch will release two playable characters, Navia and Chevreuse, and introduce a couple of new entities during the flagship event. There will be a short downtime period before this, during which you won't be able to log in to the game.

The maintenance is estimated to take around five hours, after which all players will receive free 600 Primogems. You can find the complete Genshin Impact server downtime schedule for version 4.3 in this article.

Genshin Impact 4.3 release date and server downtime schedule

The maintenance for the new version 4.3 will begin on December 20, 2023, at 6 am (UTC+8) and is expected to take around five hours. Based on this, the new update will be released at 11 am (UTC+8) across all servers at the same time.

Here is the Genshin Impact server downtime schedule for different time zones:

American Timezones (December 19, 2023)

Pacific Standard Time: 2 pm - 7 pm

Mountain Standard Time: 3 pm - 8 pm

Central Standard Time: 4 pm - 9 pm

Eastern Standard Time: 5 pm - 10 pm

European Timezones (December 19-20, 2023)

Western European Time: 10 pm - 3 am

Central European Time: 11 pm - 4 am

Eastern European Time: 12 am - 5 am

Asian Timezones (December 20, 2023)

India Standard Time: 3:30 am - 8:30 am

China Standard Time: 6 am - 11 am

Philippine Standard Time: 6 am - 11 am

Japanese Standard Time: 7 am - 12 pm

Korea Standard Time: 7 am -12 pm

Since you can't log in to the game during this period, it is highly advised to consume the Resin or complete any unfinished task beforehand. It is also worth mentioning that players will be compensated with 600 Primogems for the time taken for maintenance.

Phase I banners

Once the Genshin Impact server downtime is over, both Navia and Ayaka's banners will be released along with the new version 4.3 update. Their banners will be available until January 10, 2023. Sucrose, Candace, and Rosaria will also receive a boosted drop rate in this half of the patch.

In addition, Navia and Ayaka's signature weapons, Verdict and Mistsplitter Reforged, will be featured on the Epitome Invocation Event Wishes. Both are 5-star limited weapons, so you can try to pull them before they are gone.