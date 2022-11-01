Genshin Impact server status and V3.2 maintenance time for all servers

Genshin Impact updates are incredibly consistent in regards to the time they begin, as well as when they usually end. Nonetheless, many Travelers still eagerly look up when the maintenance period is scheduled to start and end. Perhaps they are new and simply don't know much about these details.

That's not the sole reason, either. Since Daylight Savings ended in many European countries, some Travelers will be thrown off when it comes to time zones. If that's the case for you, then here are the most important details:

Maintenance will begin at 6:00 AM (UTC+8) on November 2, 2022

Maintenance will end at 11:00 AM (UTC+8) on November 2, 2022

A countdown will be included in this article.

When will Genshin Impact 3.2 maintenance end?

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



〓Update Schedule〓

Update maintenance begins on 2022/11/02 06:00:00 (UTC+8) and is estimated to take 5 hours.



View the full notice here >>>

hoyo.link/a0CSBBAd



The official Genshin Impact Twitter account references the V3.2 maintenance status as follows:

"Update maintenance begins on 2022/11/02 06:00:00 (UTC+8) and is estimated to take 5 hours."

It's written in the year/month/day format. Hence, it's the same thing as November 2, 2022, which, depending on where you live, could also be 11/2/2022 (month/day/year) or 2/11/2022 (day/month/year). Clicking on the embed will give players some pre-patch notes that include important information, such as:

300 Primogems as maintenance compensation

How to update the game

Banner information, including Nahida being released upon the launch of V3.2

A brief advertisement for the new quests and enemies

Some Travelers won't know what UTC+8 is in relation to their own time zones. If that's the case for you, then the following countdowns should help simplify everything.

Countdown

The countdown posted above is solely for maintenance. If it says, "Time left until maintenance," then it means the downtime hasn't begun yet. Otherwise, it should have started already.

It is vital to mention that this countdown — and the next one — are relevant for all time zones. Ergo, Genshin Impact players do not need to memorize a specific time in this instance.

Some Travelers would prefer a countdown that indicates when the game will become playable. HoYoverse did state that the maintenance would take approximately five hours to complete, so the following countdown is pretty easy to create.

Do note that this countdown doesn't consider any unforeseen issues that may delay the update. The time shown here is solely based on the expectation that HoYoverse will release the additions without any problems, which is something they've successfully done for the past few updates.

If the above countdown states, "Time left until Version 3.2 is playable," then it means Genshin Impact 3.2 isn't out yet. Otherwise, that update should already be live. It is vital to note that once maintenance begins, the game will become unplayable until it finishes.

This might be the reason why some fans would be curious to know V3.2's server status.

New banners to look forward to

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact

The event wishes "The Moongrass' Enlightenment," "Tapestry of Golden Flames," and "Epitome Invocation" will be available after the Version 3.2 update on November 2!



More Details>>>

hoyo.link/2dBSBBAd



Several new things will be released once Genshin Impact 3.2 goes live. One of the most anticipated pieces of content is the release of Nahida's banner. Travelers can try to summon her as soon as the update launches. Alternatively, they can try to get Yoimiya instead.

Either way, both 5-star characters share the same featured 4-star characters, which include:

Bennett

Noelle

Razor

Similarly, the new weapon banner featuring A Thousand Floating Dreams and Thundering Pulse will also be available once Genshin Impact 3.2 begins.

