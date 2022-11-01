Genshin Impact Maintenance schedule for 3.2 update: Server closing and starting time

Genshin Impact will be releasing the new 3.2 update shortly after its server maintenance on November 02, 2022, at 6:00 am (UTC+8). The latest update brings new story quests, characters, and weapons to acquire.

Genshin Impact officials have announced the timing of their server maintenance on various platforms such as Twitter, Facebook, and HoYoLab. The announcement also contains detailed information about all the changes the new update will bring to the game.

The maintenance break will last for around five hours before the servers return online and the new update will be launched.

Genshin Impact 3.2: 60 Primogems to be distributed for every hour the servers are down

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



〓Update Schedule〓

Update maintenance begins on 2022/11/02 06:00:00 (UTC+8) and is estimated to take 5 hours.



View the full notice here >>>

hoyo.link/a0CSBBAd



#GenshinImpact "Akasha Pulses, the Kalpa Flame Rises" Version 3.2 Update Maintenance Preview〓Update Schedule〓Update maintenance begins on 2022/11/02 06:00:00 (UTC+8) and is estimated to take 5 hours.View the full notice here >>> "Akasha Pulses, the Kalpa Flame Rises" Version 3.2 Update Maintenance Preview〓Update Schedule〓Update maintenance begins on 2022/11/02 06:00:00 (UTC+8) and is estimated to take 5 hours.View the full notice here >>>hoyo.link/a0CSBBAd#GenshinImpact https://t.co/GBn4Wizoch

The tweet above is an official announcement regarding Genshin Impact 3.2 update maintenance. The new patch update will be launched after the maintenance is scheduled to begin at 6 am (UTC+8) on November 02, 2022. The servers will shut down during the maintenance break. The maintenance usually lasts around five hours.

Players can use the countdown above to keep track of server maintenance. It will count down to November 02, 2022, at 6:00 am (UTC+8) and will not be affected by daylight saving time.

It is important to note that players will automatically be logged out of the game when maintenance begins. They won't be able to log in again until the servers are back online. This countdown will help players plan their playtime in Genshin Impact to complete any pending story quests, events, resins, and daily commissions.

It's become standard for Genshin Impact officials to compensate their player base with free Primogems in exchange for time lost due to server maintenance. 60 Primogems will be distributed for every hour the servers are down.

Hence, players can expect 300 free Primogems to be waiting for them in the game mailbox. The rewards have a 30-day expiry date so make sure to claim them without delay.

The countdown above indicates when the server will be up again after maintenance. The countdown ends at 11:00 am (UTC+8) on November 02, 2022. This will also showcase when the patch 3.2 update is released, together with new characters and weapon banners.

Nahida, the Dendro Archon will make her debut in the version update

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact

The event wishes "The Moongrass' Enlightenment," "Tapestry of Golden Flames," and "Epitome Invocation" will be available after the Version 3.2 update on November 2!



More Details>>>

hoyo.link/2dBSBBAd



#GenshinImpact Dear Travelers,The event wishes "The Moongrass' Enlightenment," "Tapestry of Golden Flames," and "Epitome Invocation" will be available after the Version 3.2 update on November 2!More Details>>> Dear Travelers,The event wishes "The Moongrass' Enlightenment," "Tapestry of Golden Flames," and "Epitome Invocation" will be available after the Version 3.2 update on November 2!More Details>>>hoyo.link/2dBSBBAd#GenshinImpact https://t.co/rEeUl7AzKK

The new patch 3.2 update will bring tons of new events and changes for players to experience. Nahida, the Dendro Archon will finally make her debut in the version update. New 4-star Layla will also debut in the new patch.

Phase I of the patch 3.2 update will feature Yoimiya's second rerun. Officials recently revealed all the 4-star characters being featured in the Phase I banners. Here are the characters that will have a boosted drop rate in Nahida and Yoimiya's banner:

Bennett

Razor

Noelle

Bennett, Noelle, and Razor will be featured in Phase I banners (Image via HoYoverse)

Meanwhile, Phase II character event banners will feature Childe and Yae Miko's rerun. Aside from the character and weapon banners, there are new limited events to look forward to. Players will have multiple opportunities to collect Primogems in the new patch 3.2 update.

Poll : 0 votes