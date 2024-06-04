Genshin Impact: Sethos voice lines about other characters

A new 4-star Electro character, Sethos, will finally debut on the first half banners of Genshin Impact version 4.7. The Sumeru native has already appeared on Cyno's story quest and may possess some interesting insights about his fellow vision holders from the Nation of Wisdom. By increasing their Friendship level with him, players can unlock Sethos' voice lines about various in-game characters.

This article will list all of Sethos' voice lines regarding other Sumeru characters in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: Sethos' voice lines about other Sumeru characters

About Cyno

Cyno (Image via HoYoverse)

"Cyno is truly outstanding — absolutely a worthy heir to Henrmanubis's power. As General Mahamatra, he has the utmost reverence for knowledge and wisdom. If the Akademiya and the Temple of Silence do start working together again, I'll take comfort in the fact that he's there. Oh yeah, and another great thing about Cyno: You know the way he talks? It's just... so funny."

Sethos expresses his admiration for Cyno while playfully mocking the latter's talking style.

About Tighnari

Tighnari (Image via HoYoverse)

"Tighnari's made of strong stuff. I only found out after the fact that he doesn't cope well with the desert climate — never would've guessed from how he performed in the Rite of Duels. I was also surprised when he sent me a letter inviting me to visit Gandharva Ville, saying it would be a good chance to meet some of Cyno's friends. Are those guys always such a hoot with their jokes? Dinner with them must be hilarious — I can't wait!"

Sethos praises Tighnari's resilience in the desert climate despite not being able to adapt to it. Additionally, he wonders how a dinner with him and Cyno would feel like after receiving an invite to Gandharva Ville.

About Alhaitham and Kaveh

Alhaitham and Kaveh (Image via HoYoverse)

"I saw those two at the tavern once. And another time at the cafe. ...Actually, I think I saw them once at the Grand Bazaar, too. The architect guy, he's always talking in a hushed tone — I guess he doesn't want people to hear, but uh... Okay, it's not like I purposely listen in, it's just... Something about those two guys hanging out together, you just can't look away."

Sethos recalls the peculiar behavior exhibited by Alhaitham and Kaveh at various places. It seems the unlikely roommates can never stop quarreling in Genshin Impact.

About the Wanderer

Wanderer (Image via HoYoverse)

"Who is that guy, anyway? A foreign exchange student, or something? He has a pretty incredible hat, never seen anything like it. I tried to get a closer look once, but then I blinked and he was gone. Shame. I won't let him get away next time, though. I also hear he has some pretty interesting ideas... Gotta have a chat with him sometime!"

Sethos wonders whether the Wanderer aka Scaramouche is a foreign exchange student in Sumeru. He remarks how incredible he finds the latter's signature hat.

About Dehya

Dehya (Image via HoYoverse)

"Flame-Mane... everyone in the desert knows that name. The Eremites aren't exactly saints, as I'm sure you know, but Dehya's one of the few solid and dependable ones out there. If you ever want to explore the Great Red Sand, Dehya's the second-best guide you could ask for. First-best being me, obviously."

Sethos describes Dehya as one of the few dependable and trustworthy Eremites in Genshin Impact. He suggests that she may be the second-best guide out in the desert after himself.

About Candace

Candace (Image via HoYoverse)

"Have you ever experienced Candace's hospitality? She cooks very generous portions — even I could barely finish. So long as you're on the receiving end of her hospitality and not her wrath, you'll live a long and happy life."

Sethos lauds Candace's cooking and hospitality while implying that avoiding her wrath is the key to a long life.

About Faruzan

Faruzan (Image via HoYoverse)

"It's so rare to meet someone even more chummy than me! One minute I was taking a stroll near the Akademiya, the next minute she'd taken me on as a student, and was insisting on giving me a tour. She gave me a real fright, though, because she said that if I joined Haravatat, I'd get the 20-tongues language-learning package, mastery of all 100% guaranteed... I asked around, and it seems like that's just an in-joke among Akademiya students — there is no 20-language graduation requirement after all. But I don't get it... how is that funny? It's only gonna put people off studying there."

Sethos remarks how friendly Faruzan's behavior is and recalls an interaction where she tried to get him on as a student.

Additionally, he revealed that Faruzan's students are required to learn over 20 languages to clear her class.

About Nilou

Nilou (Image via HoYoverse)

"I usually can't stay still for more than a few minutes, but Zubayr Theater is one place I don't mind just standing and watching while Nilou dances on the stage. It's a rare skill to be able to bring people such a sense of peace."

Sethos reveals how much he admires watching Nilou's performances at the Zubayr Theater. He praises her ability to make her audience feel at ease.

