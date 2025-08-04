Genshin Impact Seven-Colored Statue puzzle guide

The Seven-Colored Statue puzzle is located in the Easybreeze Market area of Easybreeze Holiday Resort. Completing this puzzle will reward you with one Luxurious Chest, one Precious Chest, and one Exquisite Chest. Additionally, you will also get the hidden achievement titled "Among the Seven Colors". In order to complete this puzzle, you will need to use an Asha to color the Seven-Colored Statue using all the seven colors available in its inventory.

Ad

Read on to find out how to complete the Seven-Colored Statue puzzle, unlock the locked chests, and get the associated hidden achievement in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact Seven-Colored Statue puzzle: Location

Location of the puzzle in Easybreeze Market (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

As stated, the Seven-Colored Statue puzzle is located in the Easybreeze Market area in Easybreeze Island. To get here, teleport to the waypoint right next to the Seven-Colored Statue in the Easybreeze Market. If you can't spot the Seven-Colored Statue on the map right away, zoom in to the maximum level till it shows up. Turn southwest and you will spot the statue right in front of you.

Ad

Trending

Also read: All Easybreeze Holiday Resort Remarkable Chest locations in Genshin Impact 5.8

Genshin Impact Seven-Colored Statue puzzle: How to solve?

To solve the Seven-Colored Statue puzzle, you will need to paint the circles on the statue (using an Asha) with seven different colors. By default, Ashas have four colors unlocked, which are blue, red, yellow, and gray. You can unlock the other colors in the following ways:

Ad

Orange: By playing the Sunspray Summer Resort Part II Quest

By playing the Sunspray Summer Resort Part II Quest Purple: By playing the Traces of Chroma World Quest

By playing the Traces of Chroma World Quest Green: By solving the Disappeared Dolls puzzle

After you have unlocked all the Asha's colors, follow these steps to solve the Seven-Colored Statue puzzle:

1) Indwell an Asha

Transform into an Asha (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

Indwell an Asha (you will find one standing right in front of the statue, beside some kids).

Ad

2) Start painting the circle in the middle of the statue

Ad

Open the Asha's color wheel, and pick any color you like. Next, aim at the circle in the middle of the statue (the singular circle below; not the ones above), and paint it with the color you have chosen.

Ad

Repeat this process with all seven colors. You can choose the colors in any order you want, as that has no bearing on the puzzle. As you continue painting, you will be able to see the circles on top reflecting the colors.

Once you have finished painting the circle with all seven colors, the three chests will be unlocked, and you will also get the "Among the Seven Colors" hidden achievement.

Ad

Also read: Genshin Impact Disappeared Dolls puzzle guide: Location, rewards, and how to solve

Follow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact news, updates and guides.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aishwarya Ghosh With a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, Aishwarya Ghosh always knew her future involved writing. With over eight years of experience, she aims to fuse her passion for writing with her love for video games as an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda.



This passion was sparked by early MS-DOS games and Age of Empires. Later, Aishwarya moved on to gacha games, a genre she now specializes in. She firmly believes that her work is not just about reporting facts but presenting them in a way that holds the reader's interest.



The PC is her weapon of choice, where she leans more towards single-player than multiplayer games. The comfort of exploring a game at her own pace helps her absorb everything it has to offer. Aishwarya's desire to dive into the immersive and dynamic world of Genshin Impact world in a Jumanji-type scenario clearly resonates with the above.



Outside of gaming, Aishwarya is an avid dancer associated with a touring dance troupe. Additionally, she loves watching anime and staying updated on the latest seasonal titles. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.