Genshin Impact Seven-Colored Statue puzzle guide

The Seven-Colored Statue puzzle is located in the Easybreeze Market area of Easybreeze Holiday Resort. Completing this puzzle will reward you with one Luxurious Chest, one Precious Chest, and one Exquisite Chest. Additionally, you will also get the hidden achievement titled "Among the Seven Colors". In order to complete this puzzle, you will need to use an Asha to color the Seven-Colored Statue using all the seven colors available in its inventory.
Read on to find out how to complete the Seven-Colored Statue puzzle, unlock the locked chests, and get the associated hidden achievement in Genshin Impact.
Genshin Impact Seven-Colored Statue puzzle: Location
As stated, the Seven-Colored Statue puzzle is located in the Easybreeze Market area in Easybreeze Island. To get here, teleport to the waypoint right next to the Seven-Colored Statue in the Easybreeze Market. If you can't spot the Seven-Colored Statue on the map right away, zoom in to the maximum level till it shows up. Turn southwest and you will spot the statue right in front of you.
Genshin Impact Seven-Colored Statue puzzle: How to solve?
To solve the Seven-Colored Statue puzzle, you will need to paint the circles on the statue (using an Asha) with seven different colors. By default, Ashas have four colors unlocked, which are blue, red, yellow, and gray. You can unlock the other colors in the following ways:
- Orange: By playing the Sunspray Summer Resort Part II Quest
- Purple: By playing the Traces of Chroma World Quest
- Green: By solving the Disappeared Dolls puzzle
After you have unlocked all the Asha's colors, follow these steps to solve the Seven-Colored Statue puzzle:
1) Indwell an Asha
Indwell an Asha (you will find one standing right in front of the statue, beside some kids).
2) Start painting the circle in the middle of the statue
Open the Asha's color wheel, and pick any color you like. Next, aim at the circle in the middle of the statue (the singular circle below; not the ones above), and paint it with the color you have chosen.
Repeat this process with all seven colors. You can choose the colors in any order you want, as that has no bearing on the puzzle. As you continue painting, you will be able to see the circles on top reflecting the colors.
Once you have finished painting the circle with all seven colors, the three chests will be unlocked, and you will also get the "Among the Seven Colors" hidden achievement.
