Genshin Impact Shared Sight animal locations (Day 2): Ashe, Arca, and Samir retrieval guide

The recently launched Shared Sight event has unlocked its Day 2 challenge in Genshin Impact. The second challenge, Figure Standing Atop the Dunes, will require players to find two desert foxes and one Sacred Ibis. Similar to the first challenge, players must head to the challenge area and use the Inscribed Mirror to share visions with the animals to locate them.

The Day 2 challenge will take place in the Sumeru desert, and the search will be larger. It can be tricky for players to find the animals if they are unfamiliar with the location. In this article, we will cover all the animal locations in the Genshin Impact event.

Genshin Impact: Shared Sight Day 2 guide & animal locations

Start the challenge here (Image via BruteFact/YouTube)

Day 2 challenge of Shared Sights, Figure Standing Atop the Dunes, takes place in the Land of Lower Setekh in the Sumeru Desert. Interact with the board to start the challenge and ensure you have equipped the Inscribed Mirror. Players will have to look for the following animals:

Two Desert Foxes: Ashe & Samir

Sacred Ibis: Arca

Below are the locations of all three animals players need to find in Figure Standing Atop the Dunes challenge.

Sacred Ibis "Arca" location

Animal Location 1 (Image via HoYoverse)

When using Inscribed Mirror for Sacred Ibis, the bird appears to be perched beside an Athel Tree, overlooking the oasis. A Hilichurl hut can be seen if you pan the camera to the left.

Arca the Sacred Ibis can be found on the far southeast side of the area, near the water and surrounded by bushes.

Desert Fox "Ashe" location

Animal Location 2 (Image via HoYoverse)

This Desert Fox appears to be sitting inside a wooden structure when viewed through the Inscribed Mirror. Outside we can also see braziers, crates, and a fence. There is only one such place in the challenge area in Genshin Impact.

Ashe the Desert Fox can be found inside the Hilichurl hut on the southwest side of the area!

Desert Fox "Samir" location

Animal Location 3 (Image via HoYoverse)

From the Inscribed Mirror sight, we can see that Samir the Desert Fox appears at a high point in the northern area far from the oasis. Fortunately, Genshin Impact players can use the four-leaf sigils to reach Samir's location.

This Desert Fox can be found on the first high ledge of the sandy cliff, near some reddish desert plants.

Genshin Impact Shared Sight Day 2 rewards

Day 2 Event Rewards (Image via HoYoverse)

Completing the Day 2 challenge will reward the following:

Primogems x70

Mora x40,000

Hero's Wit x4

Iron Talisman of the Forest Dew x4

Players can obtain around 420 Primogems and useful in-game resources after completing all six challenges.