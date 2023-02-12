Genshin Impact: Sumeru chest count, Time Trial Challenges, and Seelie achievements list

Genshin Impact's Sumeru has a massive number of chests, Time Trial Challenges, and Seelies tied to achievements. Anybody seeking to gather as many Primogems as possible for a future banner may wish to collect everything. Travelers could potentially earn up to 315 Primogems by completing all achievements in this region that are tied to:

Chests

Time Trial Challenges

Seelies

Keep in mind that you will also get more Primogems from individual pieces of content, which will push the previous figure even higher. This Genshin Impact guide will detail everything players need to know about these achievements.

Genshin Impact Sumeru Achievements: Counting Chests, Time Trial Challenges, and Seelies

There would be way too much to list here individually (Image via HoYoverse)

There would be way too many chests to list in a single article since there are 1,216 of them in Sumeru as of Genshin Impact 3.4. They are divided into the following categories:

Dharma Forest: 572 chests

572 chests Great Red Sand: 354 chests

354 chests Desert of Hadramaveth: 290 chests

Dharma Forest includes:

Avidya Forest

Lokapala Jungle

Ardavi Valley

Ashavan Realm

Vissudha Field

Lost Nursery

Vanarana

The Great Red Sand is comprised of the following:

Hypostyle Desert

Land of Upper Setekh

Land of Lower Setekh

Finally, the Desert of Hadramaveth features:

Debris of Panjvahe

Dunes of Steel

Gurabad's Ruin - Temple of Deshret

Mt. Damavand

Passage of Ghouls

Qusayr Al-Inkhida'

Safhe Shatranj

Tanit Camps

The Sands of Al-Azif

The Sands of Three Canals

Wadi Al-Majuj

Wounded Shin Valley

The achievements for collecting chests in this Genshin Impact region consist of the following:

Treasure Hunter of the Shimmering Woods: 100/200/400 chests opened

100/200/400 chests opened Quicksand Treasure Hunter (I): 60/120/240 chests opened

60/120/240 chests opened Quicksand Treasure Hunter (II): 50/100/200 chests opened

Genshin Impact players would get 105 Primogems for getting all chest-related achievements in Sumeru.

Time Trial Challenges

There is a whopping total of 135 Time Trial Challenges in Sumeru as of Genshin Impact 3.4. They can be divided into:

45 in from Version 3.0

52 from Version 3.1

38 from Version 3.4

There are several achievements associated with this feature in Sumeru. They are titled "Adventurer of the Shimmering Woods." You must complete a certain number of open-world Time Trial Challenges in Dharma Forest.

The three Adventurer of the Shimmering Woods achievements require you to complete ten, 20, and 40 of these challenges to get five, ten, and 20, Primogems, respectively.

Quicksand Adventurer (I) is identical in terms of how many you need to complete and how many Primogems you get for doing them. The difference here is that the locations for you to do the Time Trial Challenges are in the Great Red Sand.

Quicksand Adventurer (II) has three tiers that require you to complete seven, 14, and 28 of these Time Trial Challenges. You will get 105 Primogems if you get all nine achievements tied to this feature in Sumeru.

Seelies

Sumeru has 134 Seelie as of Genshin Impact 3.4. Fifty-four of them were introduced in Version 3.0, 52 came from Version 3.1, and the final 28 came from Version 3.4. There are three achievements to list here:

Woodland Guide

The Desert Will Guide You Home (I)

The Desert Will Guide You Home (III)

Both achievements involve the player sending 10/20/40 Seelies back to their courts. The main difference is the locations. Woodland Guide is for the Dharma Forest. The Desert Will Guide You Home (I) requires players to send Seelies back to their courts in the Great Red Sand.

The Desert Will Guide You Home (II) is from the Desert of Hadramaveth. Travelers only need to send home 8, 16, and 24 Seelies back for it. Genshin Impact players will get a total of 105 Primogems if they get all nine Seelie-related achievements here.

Poll : Do you plan on 100%ing Sumeru? Yes No 0 votes