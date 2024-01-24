Genshin Impact Shenhe skin: Official preview, release date, rarity and descriptions

Genshin Impact Shenhe skin Frostflower Dew is an upcoming character outfit to be released in the version 4.4 update. HoYoverse officials have recently released posts and videos showcasing a preview with additional information.

Her new skin outfit is of 4-star rarity and will be permanently available in the character outfit shop. You must use Genesis Crystals to purchase Shenhe's new skin outfit, unlike Xingqiu's new skin, which can be obtained for free during the Lantern Rite event.

Here is everything you need to know about Genshin Impact Shenhe Skin from the latest news.

Official preview of Genshin Impact Shenhe skin in 4.4 update and more

The Genshin Impact Shenhe skin Frostflower Dew was officially showcased recently. Alongside Ganyu, she is one of the 5-star characters who will receive a skin outfit in 2024. A formal sneak peek at the new skin outfit, in-game footage, and more details can be found in the X post above.

Frostflower Dew is a set of elegant formal attire for Shenhe for the upcoming Lantern Rite event. It's a gift from her master, Cloud Retainer, who had the outfit specially commissioned for her.

Shenhe skin Frostflower Dew official splash art (Image via HoYoverse)

Although it shares share the same color palette of black, dark turquoise, and white as the old outfit "The World's Shackles," you see Shenhe under a new light. Like Ganyu, her new outfit is black as the primary color as she wears a dress instead of a bodysuit. Genshin Impact Shenhe skin, Frostflower Dew, is a black dress that fades into dark turquoise at the bottom, with intricate patterns all over.

It doesn't discard the old outfit's signature traits but replaces them with more elegant and festive counterparts. She retains the red ropes around her arms but has a new hairstyle with a different headpiece. The heels have also changed to match her formal attire. The most significant change is her Cryo vision, which is now placed near her right thighs, which used to be mounted on her braids.

Genshin Impact Shenhe skin outfit release date, rarity, and more

The official YouTube channel has released a teaser featuring Shenhe's skin outfit. Since no special effects are shown while casting her abilities in the teaser, we can safely assume the outfit will be a 4-star rarity.

The Shenhe skin Frostflower Dew will be permanently available in the character outfit shop following the release of the version 4.4 update. Players who buy the new skin outfit between January 31 and March 11, 2024, will receive a limited-time discount offer during the Lantern Rite event.

Frostflower Dew's price will be 1350 Genesis Crystals while the discount is in effect, and it will revert to 1680 Genesis Crystals when the offer expires.

