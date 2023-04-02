Genshin Impact Spices From the West character guide

Spices From the West: Northerly Search is an event in Genshin Impact 3.5 where players can give their favorite characters some nice Fragrant dishes. Everybody has their personal preferences regarding food. Ideally, players will try to provide these characters with something they would enjoy, but it's also fine to give them something they detest for humorous reasons.

The main purpose of this Genshin Impact event is to feed these characters some recipes to bolster your Companionship EXP with them. You can also earn Primogems and other rewards for making seasonings and giving them to various units in Spices From the West: Northerly Search.

Best recipes to give to every Genshin Impact character for the Spices From the West event

For example, Kaeya likes Fragrant Northern Smoked Chicken in this Genshin Impact event (Image via HoYoverse)

Let's start with the recipes that Genshin Impact characters actually like. Here is a list of recipes and the characters that enjoy them in Spices From the West:

Fragrant Mushroom Pizza: Candace, Jean, Ayaka, Kujou Sara, Sayu, Shenhe, Thoma, Tighnari, Yae Miko, Yaoyao

Candace, Jean, Ayaka, Kujou Sara, Sayu, Shenhe, Thoma, Tighnari, Yae Miko, Yaoyao Fragrant Crab, Ham & Veggie Bake: Dori, Keqing, Sayu, Sucrose, XIngqiu, Yanfei

Dori, Keqing, Sayu, Sucrose, XIngqiu, Yanfei Fragrant Tea Break Pancake: Albedo, Itto, Dehya, Dori, Eula, Gorou, Layla, Lisa, Nahida, Nilou, Noelle, Raiden Shogun, Sucrose, Yoimiya

Albedo, Itto, Dehya, Dori, Eula, Gorou, Layla, Lisa, Nahida, Nilou, Noelle, Raiden Shogun, Sucrose, Yoimiya Fragrant Satisfying Salad: Chongyun, Eula, Lisa, Mona, Noelle, Kokomi, Venti, Wanderer

Chongyun, Eula, Lisa, Mona, Noelle, Kokomi, Venti, Wanderer Fragrant Steak: Alhaitham, Amber, Bennett, Collei, Cyno, Diluc, Kujou Sara, Mika, Razor, Rosaria, Kokomi, Sayu, Xinyan, Yun Jin

Alhaitham, Amber, Bennett, Collei, Cyno, Diluc, Kujou Sara, Mika, Razor, Rosaria, Kokomi, Sayu, Xinyan, Yun Jin Fragrant Chicken-Mushroom Skewer: Bennett, Hu Tao, Tartaglia, Tighnari

Bennett, Hu Tao, Tartaglia, Tighnari Fragrant Radish Veggie Soup: Ganyu, Lisa, Noelle, Kokomi

Ganyu, Lisa, Noelle, Kokomi Fragrant Mint Jelly: Albedo, Itto, Chongyun, Dehya, Eula, Gorou, Ayato, Nahida, Nilou, Qiqi, Raiden Shogun, Sucrose, Xiao, and Yoimiya

Albedo, Itto, Chongyun, Dehya, Eula, Gorou, Ayato, Nahida, Nilou, Qiqi, Raiden Shogun, Sucrose, Xiao, and Yoimiya Fragrant Calla Lily Seafood Soup: Hu Tao, Keqing, Tartaglia, Xingqiu,

Hu Tao, Keqing, Tartaglia, Xingqiu, Fragrant Cold Cut Platter: Bennett, Chongyun, Diluc, Fischl, Kaeya, Mika, Qiqi, Razor, Rosaria, Thoma, Yelan

Bennett, Chongyun, Diluc, Fischl, Kaeya, Mika, Qiqi, Razor, Rosaria, Thoma, Yelan Fragrant Sticky Honey Roast: Amber, Beidou, Bennett, Candace, Cyno, Diluc, Ayato, Kuki Shinobu, Razor, Sayu, Tartaglia, Venti, Xiangling, Xinyan, Yaoyao, Yun Jin, Zhongli

Amber, Beidou, Bennett, Candace, Cyno, Diluc, Ayato, Kuki Shinobu, Razor, Sayu, Tartaglia, Venti, Xiangling, Xinyan, Yaoyao, Yun Jin, Zhongli Fragrant Sunshine Sprat: Albedo, Alhaitham, Barbara, Bennett, Diluc, Diona, Dori, Hu Tao, Kazuha, Ayaka, Keqing, Klee, Mika, Ninnguang, Razor, Heizou, Xingqiu

Albedo, Alhaitham, Barbara, Bennett, Diluc, Diona, Dori, Hu Tao, Kazuha, Ayaka, Keqing, Klee, Mika, Ninnguang, Razor, Heizou, Xingqiu Fragrant Fisherman's Toast: Itto, Fischl, Jean, Klee, Layla, Kokomi, Shenhe, Yae Miko

Itto, Fischl, Jean, Klee, Layla, Kokomi, Shenhe, Yae Miko Fragrant Fried Radish Balls: Collei, Dori, Heizou

Collei, Dori, Heizou Fragrant Northern Smoked Chicken: Bennett, Chongyun, Faruzan, Kaeya, Ayaka, Ayato, Mika, Ningguang, Qiqi, Razor, Thoma, Xiangling, Yaoyao, Yelan, Zhongli

Bennett, Chongyun, Faruzan, Kaeya, Ayaka, Ayato, Mika, Ningguang, Qiqi, Razor, Thoma, Xiangling, Yaoyao, Yelan, Zhongli Fragrant Mondstadt Grilled Fish: Barbara, Beidou, Collei, Diona, Hu Tao, Kaeya, Keqing, Klee, Mika, Razor, Xiao, Xingqiu, Yun Jin

If you wish to find a specific character from the above list more easily, try pressing CTRL + F and entering their name if the format is hard to read. It is worth mentioning that Paimon loves everything in Genshin Impact's Spices From the West.

Most characters have multiple things they like, so it shouldn't be too tough for players to find something they like if they want to see some special dialog.

Recipes that Genshin Impact characters dislike in Spices From the West

Ganyu hates a lot of recipes in Spices From the West (Image via HoYoverse)

Some players might be curious to give their characters something they would despise. Here are the recipes and the units that would prefer to eat anything but this food in Spices From the West:

Fragrant Mushroom Pizza: Collei, Ganyu, Nilou, Noelle, Heizou, Sucrose, Venti, Xiao

Collei, Ganyu, Nilou, Noelle, Heizou, Sucrose, Venti, Xiao Fragrant Crab, Ham & Veggie Bake: Chongyun, Cyno, Eula, Ganyu, Ayaka, Mona, Nahida, Ningguang, Qiqi, Kokomi, Venti, Yae Miko, Zhongli

Chongyun, Cyno, Eula, Ganyu, Ayaka, Mona, Nahida, Ningguang, Qiqi, Kokomi, Venti, Yae Miko, Zhongli Fragrant Tea Break Pancake: Ganyu, Kujou Sara, Rosaria, Wanderer, Yelan

Ganyu, Kujou Sara, Rosaria, Wanderer, Yelan Fragrant Satisfying Salad: Amber, Itto, Beidou, Dehya, Diona, Ganyu, Hu Tao, Kaeya, Razor, Rosaria, Sayu, Shenhe, Xinyan, Yanfei, Yaoyao, Yun Jin

Amber, Itto, Beidou, Dehya, Diona, Ganyu, Hu Tao, Kaeya, Razor, Rosaria, Sayu, Shenhe, Xinyan, Yanfei, Yaoyao, Yun Jin Fragrant Steak: Albedo, Ganyu, Kazuha, Ayaka, Lisa

Albedo, Ganyu, Kazuha, Ayaka, Lisa Fragrant Chicken-Mushroom Skewer: Collei, Fischl, Ganyu, Kazuha, Ayato, Nilou, Sucrose

Collei, Fischl, Ganyu, Kazuha, Ayato, Nilou, Sucrose Fragrant Radish Veggie Soup: Alhaitham, Diona, Faruzan, Kaeya, Razor, Sayu, Yoimiya

Alhaitham, Diona, Faruzan, Kaeya, Razor, Sayu, Yoimiya Fragrant Mint Jelly: Amber, Barbara, Beidou, Diona, Faruzan, Hu Tao, Keqing, Kujou Sara, Waderer, Xinyan, Yanfei, Yelan

Amber, Barbara, Beidou, Diona, Faruzan, Hu Tao, Keqing, Kujou Sara, Waderer, Xinyan, Yanfei, Yelan Fragrant Calla Lily Seafood Soup: Alhaitham, Ganyu, Jean, Klee, Mona, Nahida, Ningguang, Kokomi, Xinyan, Zhongli

Alhaitham, Ganyu, Jean, Klee, Mona, Nahida, Ningguang, Kokomi, Xinyan, Zhongli Fragrant Cold Cut Platter: Albedo, Amber, Beidou, Dori, Ganyu, Kuki Shinobu, Raiden Shogun, Tighnari, Xiangling, Yae Miko

Albedo, Amber, Beidou, Dori, Ganyu, Kuki Shinobu, Raiden Shogun, Tighnari, Xiangling, Yae Miko Fragrant Sticky Honey Roast: Albedo, Eula, Ganyu, Noelle, Qiqi, Wanderer, Xingqiu

Albedo, Eula, Ganyu, Noelle, Qiqi, Wanderer, Xingqiu Fragrant Sunshine Sprat: Candace, Ganyu, Kokomi, Thoma, Zhongli

Candace, Ganyu, Kokomi, Thoma, Zhongli Fragrant Fisherman's Toast: Diona, Ganyu, Gorou, Xiao

Diona, Ganyu, Gorou, Xiao Fragrant Northern Smoked Chicken: Dori, Fischl, Ganyu, Lisa, Tartaglia, Tighnari, Yae Miko, Yanfei

Dori, Fischl, Ganyu, Lisa, Tartaglia, Tighnari, Yae Miko, Yanfei Fragrant Mondstadt Grilled Fish: Bennett, Candace, Chongyun, Diluc, Ganyu, Kokomi, Zhongli

That's everything players need to know about Genshin Impact characters and their personal tastes in Spices From the West: Northerly Search. You can invite units to your Teapot to give them any of these recipes.

Travelers only need to feed their characters at least 21 times to get all of the rewards in this Genshin Impact event. Do note that anything that isn't featured in either list counts as being neutral.

Spices From The West: Northerly Search will end at 3:59 am server time on April 10, 2023. Take advantage of it while it's still around to befriend your favorite characters.

Poll : Do you already have max Friendship Levels with your favorite characters? Yes No 0 votes