Genshin Impact Spices From the West character guide

Spices From the West: Northerly Search is an event in Genshin Impact 3.5 where players can give their favorite characters some nice Fragrant dishes. Everybody has their personal preferences regarding food. Ideally, players will try to provide these characters with something they would enjoy, but it's also fine to give them something they detest for humorous reasons.
The main purpose of this Genshin Impact event is to feed these characters some recipes to bolster your Companionship EXP with them. You can also earn Primogems and other rewards for making seasonings and giving them to various units in Spices From the West: Northerly Search.
Best recipes to give to every Genshin Impact character for the Spices From the West event
Let's start with the recipes that Genshin Impact characters actually like. Here is a list of recipes and the characters that enjoy them in Spices From the West:
- Fragrant Mushroom Pizza: Candace, Jean, Ayaka, Kujou Sara, Sayu, Shenhe, Thoma, Tighnari, Yae Miko, Yaoyao
- Fragrant Crab, Ham & Veggie Bake: Dori, Keqing, Sayu, Sucrose, XIngqiu, Yanfei
- Fragrant Tea Break Pancake: Albedo, Itto, Dehya, Dori, Eula, Gorou, Layla, Lisa, Nahida, Nilou, Noelle, Raiden Shogun, Sucrose, Yoimiya
- Fragrant Satisfying Salad: Chongyun, Eula, Lisa, Mona, Noelle, Kokomi, Venti, Wanderer
- Fragrant Steak: Alhaitham, Amber, Bennett, Collei, Cyno, Diluc, Kujou Sara, Mika, Razor, Rosaria, Kokomi, Sayu, Xinyan, Yun Jin
- Fragrant Chicken-Mushroom Skewer: Bennett, Hu Tao, Tartaglia, Tighnari
- Fragrant Radish Veggie Soup: Ganyu, Lisa, Noelle, Kokomi
- Fragrant Mint Jelly: Albedo, Itto, Chongyun, Dehya, Eula, Gorou, Ayato, Nahida, Nilou, Qiqi, Raiden Shogun, Sucrose, Xiao, and Yoimiya
- Fragrant Calla Lily Seafood Soup: Hu Tao, Keqing, Tartaglia, Xingqiu,
- Fragrant Cold Cut Platter: Bennett, Chongyun, Diluc, Fischl, Kaeya, Mika, Qiqi, Razor, Rosaria, Thoma, Yelan
- Fragrant Sticky Honey Roast: Amber, Beidou, Bennett, Candace, Cyno, Diluc, Ayato, Kuki Shinobu, Razor, Sayu, Tartaglia, Venti, Xiangling, Xinyan, Yaoyao, Yun Jin, Zhongli
- Fragrant Sunshine Sprat: Albedo, Alhaitham, Barbara, Bennett, Diluc, Diona, Dori, Hu Tao, Kazuha, Ayaka, Keqing, Klee, Mika, Ninnguang, Razor, Heizou, Xingqiu
- Fragrant Fisherman's Toast: Itto, Fischl, Jean, Klee, Layla, Kokomi, Shenhe, Yae Miko
- Fragrant Fried Radish Balls: Collei, Dori, Heizou
- Fragrant Northern Smoked Chicken: Bennett, Chongyun, Faruzan, Kaeya, Ayaka, Ayato, Mika, Ningguang, Qiqi, Razor, Thoma, Xiangling, Yaoyao, Yelan, Zhongli
- Fragrant Mondstadt Grilled Fish: Barbara, Beidou, Collei, Diona, Hu Tao, Kaeya, Keqing, Klee, Mika, Razor, Xiao, Xingqiu, Yun Jin
If you wish to find a specific character from the above list more easily, try pressing CTRL + F and entering their name if the format is hard to read. It is worth mentioning that Paimon loves everything in Genshin Impact's Spices From the West.
Most characters have multiple things they like, so it shouldn't be too tough for players to find something they like if they want to see some special dialog.
Recipes that Genshin Impact characters dislike in Spices From the West
Some players might be curious to give their characters something they would despise. Here are the recipes and the units that would prefer to eat anything but this food in Spices From the West:
- Fragrant Mushroom Pizza: Collei, Ganyu, Nilou, Noelle, Heizou, Sucrose, Venti, Xiao
- Fragrant Crab, Ham & Veggie Bake: Chongyun, Cyno, Eula, Ganyu, Ayaka, Mona, Nahida, Ningguang, Qiqi, Kokomi, Venti, Yae Miko, Zhongli
- Fragrant Tea Break Pancake: Ganyu, Kujou Sara, Rosaria, Wanderer, Yelan
- Fragrant Satisfying Salad: Amber, Itto, Beidou, Dehya, Diona, Ganyu, Hu Tao, Kaeya, Razor, Rosaria, Sayu, Shenhe, Xinyan, Yanfei, Yaoyao, Yun Jin
- Fragrant Steak: Albedo, Ganyu, Kazuha, Ayaka, Lisa
- Fragrant Chicken-Mushroom Skewer: Collei, Fischl, Ganyu, Kazuha, Ayato, Nilou, Sucrose
- Fragrant Radish Veggie Soup: Alhaitham, Diona, Faruzan, Kaeya, Razor, Sayu, Yoimiya
- Fragrant Mint Jelly: Amber, Barbara, Beidou, Diona, Faruzan, Hu Tao, Keqing, Kujou Sara, Waderer, Xinyan, Yanfei, Yelan
- Fragrant Calla Lily Seafood Soup: Alhaitham, Ganyu, Jean, Klee, Mona, Nahida, Ningguang, Kokomi, Xinyan, Zhongli
- Fragrant Cold Cut Platter: Albedo, Amber, Beidou, Dori, Ganyu, Kuki Shinobu, Raiden Shogun, Tighnari, Xiangling, Yae Miko
- Fragrant Sticky Honey Roast: Albedo, Eula, Ganyu, Noelle, Qiqi, Wanderer, Xingqiu
- Fragrant Sunshine Sprat: Candace, Ganyu, Kokomi, Thoma, Zhongli
- Fragrant Fisherman's Toast: Diona, Ganyu, Gorou, Xiao
- Fragrant Northern Smoked Chicken: Dori, Fischl, Ganyu, Lisa, Tartaglia, Tighnari, Yae Miko, Yanfei
- Fragrant Mondstadt Grilled Fish: Bennett, Candace, Chongyun, Diluc, Ganyu, Kokomi, Zhongli
That's everything players need to know about Genshin Impact characters and their personal tastes in Spices From the West: Northerly Search. You can invite units to your Teapot to give them any of these recipes.
Travelers only need to feed their characters at least 21 times to get all of the rewards in this Genshin Impact event. Do note that anything that isn't featured in either list counts as being neutral.
Spices From The West: Northerly Search will end at 3:59 am server time on April 10, 2023. Take advantage of it while it's still around to befriend your favorite characters.
